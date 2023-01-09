ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

smithmountainlake.com

Biden not in favor of a gas stove ban, White House says

The White House on Wednesday asserted that President Joe Biden does not support a ban on gas stoves after a federal consumer safety official suggested that such a proposal was on the table. The White House response follows a recent Bloomberg interview with Biden-appointed US Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard...
Gizmodo

U.S. Isn't Considering Gas Stove Ban, Actually

The U.S. government is not considering banning gas stoves, a consumer safety agency said, days after one of its commissioners suggested to the press that a ban could be on the table. In a statement issued on Twitter Tuesday, the chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Alexander Hoehn-Saric, said...
KGLO News

Hinson calls proposed ban on gas stoves “absurd”

MASON CITY — The head of the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission says a ban on gas stoves is being considered as evidence mounts of potential risks to human health. A study released last month found that 13% of childhood asthma cases nationwide can be blamed on indoor use of gas stoves.
Curbed

Are Gas Stoves the New Cigarettes?

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing federal action on gas stoves, Bloomberg reports. Details of any potential proposal are light, but as Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg, “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” To begin the process, the agency intends to open a public-comment period on the hazards of natural-gas stoves in March. People may have a lot to say.
The Denver Gazette

Rumor of a federal ban on gas stoves raises a furor

Furor on social media and mainstream media reports of a threat to ban the use of natural gas for cooking erupted Monday when a federal official told Bloomberg that gas stoves could be banned because they are unsafe. Monday, Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg: “This is...
eenews.net

CPSC chair: ‘I am not looking to ban gas stoves’

The head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission is batting down claims that his agency is on the cusp of banning gas stoves after congressional Republicans blew up over concerns that the federal government would take their kitchen appliances away. “Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous,...
Salon

Fossil fuel-backed lawmakers are freaking out over possible ban on gas stoves to protect children

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Climate and public health advocates on Tuesday welcomed comments by a federal official teasing a potential ban on new gas stoves amid a growing body of peer-reviewed research warning that the appliances threaten the warming planet and human health.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gas Stoves Causing Kids Asthma in New York State

New York State is really going to town in the 'banning' department. It seems like all of last year, we have heard about all of the things that are going to be banned in the near future in New York. Gas appliances are on the list and it might be...
Rolling Stone

No, The Government Is Not Seizing Your Gas Stove

A panic is burning through social media and the halls of Congress following reports this week that the Consumer Product Safety Commission is preparing to issue a ban on gas stoves. The agency clarified on Wednesday that there is, in fact, no plan to ban gas stoves and that it is only “researching gas emissions in stoves and exploring new ways to address any health risks” — but that isn’t keeping conservatives from pushing the narrative that government agents are going to come into your home and rip apart your kitchen. The political grease fire over the future of gas...
ABC News

