Gas stoves could be banned, here’s why
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves due to pollutants that cause respiratory and other health issues.
American Gas Association fires back on potential gas stove ban: 'Not substantiated by sound science'
The American Gas Association pushed back against a potential gas ban calling the removal of the appliance "reckless" and "not substantiated by sound science."
What to know about the study behind the push to ban gas stoves
A member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission set off an uproar when he said this week that the agency would consider banning gas stoves on the grounds that they pose health risks.
Receive $840 Rebate To Replace Your Gas Stove — Will It Soon Be Required by Law?
Gas stoves are a staple in many American homes, but they're bad for the planet and, as it turns out, potentially bad for one's health. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, Americans could save $840 on a...
Biden not in favor of a gas stove ban, White House says
The White House on Wednesday asserted that President Joe Biden does not support a ban on gas stoves after a federal consumer safety official suggested that such a proposal was on the table. The White House response follows a recent Bloomberg interview with Biden-appointed US Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard...
U.S. Isn't Considering Gas Stove Ban, Actually
The U.S. government is not considering banning gas stoves, a consumer safety agency said, days after one of its commissioners suggested to the press that a ban could be on the table. In a statement issued on Twitter Tuesday, the chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Alexander Hoehn-Saric, said...
Your Gas Stove Is Bad For Your Health. Here's What To Know.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering gas stove regulations because of their health and pollution impacts.
Hinson calls proposed ban on gas stoves “absurd”
MASON CITY — The head of the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission says a ban on gas stoves is being considered as evidence mounts of potential risks to human health. A study released last month found that 13% of childhood asthma cases nationwide can be blamed on indoor use of gas stoves.
Are Gas Stoves the New Cigarettes?
The Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing federal action on gas stoves, Bloomberg reports. Details of any potential proposal are light, but as Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg, “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” To begin the process, the agency intends to open a public-comment period on the hazards of natural-gas stoves in March. People may have a lot to say.
Safety Commission Considering Gas Stove Ban, Citing Health Risks
The Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves, after a study found that gas stoves are linked to 13% of child asthma cases. The American Gas Association said 187 million Americans depend on gas stoves, however, more than 20 states and dozens of U.S. cities have a ban at the local level already in place.
Rumor of a federal ban on gas stoves raises a furor
Furor on social media and mainstream media reports of a threat to ban the use of natural gas for cooking erupted Monday when a federal official told Bloomberg that gas stoves could be banned because they are unsafe. Monday, Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg: “This is...
CPSC chair: ‘I am not looking to ban gas stoves’
The head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission is batting down claims that his agency is on the cusp of banning gas stoves after congressional Republicans blew up over concerns that the federal government would take their kitchen appliances away. “Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous,...
US Government’s next target is your kitchen: The Biden administration wants to ban gas stoves
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Biden administration wants to ban gas stoves across the United States. According to a recent report, the US Government has cited health concerns for its latest approach, thanks to the harmful pollutants that gas appliances release into the air. The agency behind the idea, the...
AOC heckled after linking gas stoves to brain damage while defending proposed ban
WASHINGTON (TND) — After trying to defend a proposed federal ban on gas stoves, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is facing some heat from online critics and hecklers. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is pondering a ban on gas stoves, as some consider them to be "a hidden hazard."
Fossil fuel-backed lawmakers are freaking out over possible ban on gas stoves to protect children
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Climate and public health advocates on Tuesday welcomed comments by a federal official teasing a potential ban on new gas stoves amid a growing body of peer-reviewed research warning that the appliances threaten the warming planet and human health.
Gas Stoves Causing Kids Asthma in New York State
New York State is really going to town in the 'banning' department. It seems like all of last year, we have heard about all of the things that are going to be banned in the near future in New York. Gas appliances are on the list and it might be...
No, The Government Is Not Seizing Your Gas Stove
A panic is burning through social media and the halls of Congress following reports this week that the Consumer Product Safety Commission is preparing to issue a ban on gas stoves. The agency clarified on Wednesday that there is, in fact, no plan to ban gas stoves and that it is only “researching gas emissions in stoves and exploring new ways to address any health risks” — but that isn’t keeping conservatives from pushing the narrative that government agents are going to come into your home and rip apart your kitchen. The political grease fire over the future of gas...
American Gas Association rebuts gas stove ban: 'No scientific evidence'
The American Gas Association (AGA) has responded to reports that federal authorities in the United States may restrict gas stoves due to concerns about the health of citizens by calling the proposed ban "reckless" and "misguided."
Local doc analyzes asthma concerns as federal agency walks back threat of gas range ban
National Fire Protection Association says Households that use electric ranges have a higher risk of cooking fires than those using gas ranges
