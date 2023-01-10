Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Police: Man shot and killed in Phoebus area of Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting death in the Phoebus area of Hampton that happened late Sunday afternoon. According to dispatch, this incident happened just before 6 p.m. on County St., near the intersection with Mallory St. Before Hampton Police officers arrived on scene, police...
Two hospitalized following shooting in Norfolk: Police
A shooting happened at Colonial Avenue and W. 27th Street, a couple of blocks away from Munson Park.
Missing Virginia teen's body found in woods
A missing teenager's body was discovered in the woods in Windsor on Friday, Jan. 13, according to officials with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office
WAVY News 10
Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a reported homicide Sunday evening. Public Safety Communications received a call around 5:56 p.m. in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the first block of County Street. A preliminary investigation indicated...
Heavily armed induvial in custody: Police
Virginia Beach Police took a heavily armed individual into custody after he was illegally parked, a city police official says
Suffolk Police looking for armed robbery suspect
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Sunday afternoon. It happened at the Happy Shopper, a store on North Main Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk Police Department. A man wearing a blue medical mask entered the store and flashed a...
Man facing charges in connection to Portsmouth homicide: Police
Police initially said they were not looking for any suspects, but days later they announced that a man is now facing charges
Police investigating triple shooting in Portsmouth
The victims arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police investigating double shooting on Colonial Ave and W. 27th Street in Norfolk
Both men have injuries believed to be life-threatening.
Missing teenager's body found in Isle of Wight County, Sheriff's Office says
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — The body of a missing teenage girl was found and reported to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office Friday, and investigators are treating the teen's death as suspicious. According to a spokesperson, 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, of Williamsburg, had been reported as missing...
VB inmate completes mural to be displayed at Sheriff's Office
A Virginia Beach City Jail inmate completed painting a mural, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office
Three people shot at location of Suffolk restaurant, according to police
SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people were shot in Suffolk overnight and police are investigating the circumstances. According to a department spokesperson, they responded at around 1 a.m. to the High Tide Restaurant at 130 Commerce Street in the city's Historic District after several gunshots were heard in the area. When police got there, they found two adults who had been shot.
Welfare check leads to police finding man, woman dead inside NN home: Police
On January 13, around 9:45 a.m., Newport News police say they responded to the 5200 block of Arlington Avenue in reference to checking the welfare of an individual.
Man, woman found dead inside Newport News home, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Newport News home Friday morning, police said. The investigation began when the Newport News Police Department responded to a residence on Arlington Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for a welfare check. The man and woman were found inside and then pronounced dead there.
Man, woman found dead with gunshot wounds during welfare check in Newport News
Police say a man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds during a welfare check in Newport News Friday morning.
Police looking for two men who robbed a convenience store in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are looking for two men after they robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Saturday morning. According to a spokesperson, Suffolk Police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven store at 819 West Washington Street at around 2:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery. At the scene, the police officers learned that two men had come into the store, showed guns to the clerk, and demanded money. The suspects then fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and "tobacco products."
Chesapeake police officer arrested on forgery charge
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake police officer was arrested on felony forgery charges, the police department said Friday. Investigators with the Chesapeake Police Dept. said Officer Skysha Nettles forged a public record and was suspended from the department Wednesday. Nettles joined the department in April and is currently suspended...
Police now say fiery Virginia Beach crash is possible homicide
What officials say was a crash that resulted in a motorist's death in Virginia Beach Wednesday now appears to have been a shooting.
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday. In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday.
Man dead following overnight shooting on Stonecypher Ct in Virginia Beach
Police say one person is dead following an overnight shooting in Virginia Beach.
