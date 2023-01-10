SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are looking for two men after they robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Saturday morning. According to a spokesperson, Suffolk Police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven store at 819 West Washington Street at around 2:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery. At the scene, the police officers learned that two men had come into the store, showed guns to the clerk, and demanded money. The suspects then fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and "tobacco products."

SUFFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO