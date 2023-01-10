ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13News Now

Police: Man shot and killed in Phoebus area of Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting death in the Phoebus area of Hampton that happened late Sunday afternoon. According to dispatch, this incident happened just before 6 p.m. on County St., near the intersection with Mallory St. Before Hampton Police officers arrived on scene, police...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a reported homicide Sunday evening. Public Safety Communications received a call around 5:56 p.m. in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the first block of County Street. A preliminary investigation indicated...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Suffolk Police looking for armed robbery suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Sunday afternoon. It happened at the Happy Shopper, a store on North Main Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk Police Department. A man wearing a blue medical mask entered the store and flashed a...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Three people shot at location of Suffolk restaurant, according to police

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people were shot in Suffolk overnight and police are investigating the circumstances. According to a department spokesperson, they responded at around 1 a.m. to the High Tide Restaurant at 130 Commerce Street in the city's Historic District after several gunshots were heard in the area. When police got there, they found two adults who had been shot.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man, woman found dead inside Newport News home, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Newport News home Friday morning, police said. The investigation began when the Newport News Police Department responded to a residence on Arlington Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for a welfare check. The man and woman were found inside and then pronounced dead there.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Police looking for two men who robbed a convenience store in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are looking for two men after they robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Saturday morning. According to a spokesperson, Suffolk Police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven store at 819 West Washington Street at around 2:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery. At the scene, the police officers learned that two men had come into the store, showed guns to the clerk, and demanded money. The suspects then fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and "tobacco products."
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Chesapeake police officer arrested on forgery charge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake police officer was arrested on felony forgery charges, the police department said Friday. Investigators with the Chesapeake Police Dept. said Officer Skysha Nettles forged a public record and was suspended from the department Wednesday. Nettles joined the department in April and is currently suspended...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
