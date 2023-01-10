Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jenny Urcan: Leading BGE’s expansion in Northeast Florida
A couple of factors led Jenny Urcan to become a civil engineer. She was good at math and liked problem-solving. In addition, there were civil engineers in her family: a grandfather and two uncles, along with a few cousins, were licensed professional engineers with degrees in civil engineering. Yet the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse
Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of Q4 2022
Buyer: RCS-225 Pearl Street LLC, RCS-225 Pearl Street (DM) LLC and RCS-225 Pearl Street (VEN) LLC. Buyer: FCI FL6 SPE LLC, SSMagnolia Holdings LLC and Sanchez Magnolia LLC. Type: Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites by Hilton. Parcel size: 0.72 acres. Building size: 155,310 square feet. Buyer: EH22 LLC. Seller:...
Orange Park PD accepting applications for several open positions
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Police Department announced that it is currently looking for new hires for a number of positions. According to a Facebook post from the department, it is hiring dispatchers, police officers, utility operators, planning and permitting coordinators, equipment operator, firefighters and EMTs/paramedics. Orange Park...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Adeeb family plans second Strings Sports Brewery
The Adeeb family announced Jan. 13 it will open a Strings Sports Brewery in Jacksonville Beach. Scott Adeeb and his sons said they purchased the former Terry’s Country Store at 1618 Penman Road on Jan. 13. Adeeb declined to disclose the purchase price. The sale has not been recorded...
Jacksonville in Top 10 for Zillow’s predictions of the hottest real estate markets of 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s no secret that people have been flocking to Florida for the last few years. A new list says Jacksonville will be one of those prime destinations for 2023. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The River City’s housing market could really heat up...
niceville.com
“Off the books” payroll leads to prison for owners of Jacksonville construction firms
FLORIDA – The father and son owners of two Jacksonville construction firms have been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to defraud the IRS, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard this...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Harry Frisch, Beaver Street Fisheries chairman, dies at age 99
Beaver Street Fisheries Chairman and Jacksonville business legend Hans “Harry” Frisch, 99, died peacefully Jan. 13 at his home surrounded by family. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at Arlington Park Cemetery, Etz Chaim section. A meal of consolation and visitation with the family will follow at River Garden Hebrew Home (masks required indoors) until 5 p.m. There will also be a Mincha/Maariv service at 5:20 at the same location.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Downtown Development Design Review board not impressed by LaVilla Daily’s design
The Downtown Development Review Board delayed conceptual design approval Jan. 12 for First Coast Energy’s plan for a two-story, mixed-use Daily’s gas station and convenience store project in LaVilla, calling it “the antithesis” of the area’s design guidelines. The board agreed with a request by...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Midwest Industrial Funds plans speculative warehouse
Midwest Industrial Funds is investing in the Jacksonville market with plans for a speculative building in Westlake Industrial Park. It plans to buy 30.2 acres in the West Jacksonville industrial park and develop a speculative 384,000-square-foot warehouse. The site is along Pritchard Road. The property is in two parcels. Norfolk...
City of Jacksonville is looking to hire urban forestry manager
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Grow your career with us as the Urban Forestry Manager for the City of Jacksonville! Join our Urban Forestry team and oversee the tree population for the largest city in the continental United States. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. You’ll be promoting the benefits...
Boeing holding job fair at Jacksonville location for all interested parties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Boeing is hiring structures aircraft mechanics, composite aircraft mechanics and quality test technicians to support various programs at the Boeing Jacksonville site, including F/A-18 Hornets and Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers and other military aircraft. STORY: Lisa Marie Presley: Entertainment world reacts to death of Elvis’ only...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville University expands accelerated nursing degree program
Jacksonville University is expanding its Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program with a new clinical partner: Mayo Clinic Florida. The 12-month Second Degree BSN Program within the Keigwin School of Nursing is accepting applications and classes are expected to begin this summer. “We’re building on the highly successful ABSN...
JSO: Teen shot near Lonnie C. Miller park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is expected to be OK after shooting in Lonnie C. Miller Sr. Regional Park in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say at approximately 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 7600 Price Road in reference to gunfire....
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed
Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.
Pita Pit in Jacksonville Beach announces closure
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated report) A longtime Jacksonville Beach restaurant is closing due to what they say are circumstances beyond its control. Pita Pit, a popular lunch spot and after-hours hangout, is closing its doors this weekend. It's been a Jacksonville Beach staple...
City of Fernandina Beach grappling with next moves in conflict with Brett’s Waterway Café
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Fernandina Beach is struggling to figure out what to do with a restaurant that was deemed structurally unsafe by the city engineer back in 2021. The restaurant has been the subject of a lot of controversies as of late. The back and...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Communities seek balance amid growth
A population of a million-plus is largely seen as just a number by leaders in neighborhoods and communities in Duval County, but one they generally feel good about. Growth is positive as long as issues that have an impact on the quality of life, from traffic and parking to safety, services and infrastructure, are being addressed, they said.
fernandinaobserver.com
Pat’s Wildways: Effects of the Freeze
Those of you fairly new to Nassau County maybe have not previously encountered a strong freeze lasting for a few days, and have not, until now, seen its aftermath. Looking around now, after the cold Christmastime weather, the results are evident. Dead or injured plants are everywhere!. My friend Susan...
News4Jax.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Yellow Bluff Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene...
