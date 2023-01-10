ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jenny Urcan: Leading BGE’s expansion in Northeast Florida

A couple of factors led Jenny Urcan to become a civil engineer. She was good at math and liked problem-solving. In addition, there were civil engineers in her family: a grandfather and two uncles, along with a few cousins, were licensed professional engineers with degrees in civil engineering. Yet the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse

Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of Q4 2022

Buyer: RCS-225 Pearl Street LLC, RCS-225 Pearl Street (DM) LLC and RCS-225 Pearl Street (VEN) LLC. Buyer: FCI FL6 SPE LLC, SSMagnolia Holdings LLC and Sanchez Magnolia LLC. Type: Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites by Hilton. Parcel size: 0.72 acres. Building size: 155,310 square feet. Buyer: EH22 LLC. Seller:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Orange Park PD accepting applications for several open positions

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Police Department announced that it is currently looking for new hires for a number of positions. According to a Facebook post from the department, it is hiring dispatchers, police officers, utility operators, planning and permitting coordinators, equipment operator, firefighters and EMTs/paramedics. Orange Park...
ORANGE PARK, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Adeeb family plans second Strings Sports Brewery

The Adeeb family announced Jan. 13 it will open a Strings Sports Brewery in Jacksonville Beach. Scott Adeeb and his sons said they purchased the former Terry’s Country Store at 1618 Penman Road on Jan. 13. Adeeb declined to disclose the purchase price. The sale has not been recorded...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Harry Frisch, Beaver Street Fisheries chairman, dies at age 99

Beaver Street Fisheries Chairman and Jacksonville business legend Hans “Harry” Frisch, 99, died peacefully Jan. 13 at his home surrounded by family. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at Arlington Park Cemetery, Etz Chaim section. A meal of consolation and visitation with the family will follow at River Garden Hebrew Home (masks required indoors) until 5 p.m. There will also be a Mincha/Maariv service at 5:20 at the same location.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Midwest Industrial Funds plans speculative warehouse

Midwest Industrial Funds is investing in the Jacksonville market with plans for a speculative building in Westlake Industrial Park. It plans to buy 30.2 acres in the West Jacksonville industrial park and develop a speculative 384,000-square-foot warehouse. The site is along Pritchard Road. The property is in two parcels. Norfolk...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville University expands accelerated nursing degree program

Jacksonville University is expanding its Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program with a new clinical partner: Mayo Clinic Florida. The 12-month Second Degree BSN Program within the Keigwin School of Nursing is accepting applications and classes are expected to begin this summer. “We’re building on the highly successful ABSN...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Don Johnson

Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed

Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval at 1 Million: Communities seek balance amid growth

A population of a million-plus is largely seen as just a number by leaders in neighborhoods and communities in Duval County, but one they generally feel good about. Growth is positive as long as issues that have an impact on the quality of life, from traffic and parking to safety, services and infrastructure, are being addressed, they said.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Pat’s Wildways: Effects of the Freeze

Those of you fairly new to Nassau County maybe have not previously encountered a strong freeze lasting for a few days, and have not, until now, seen its aftermath. Looking around now, after the cold Christmastime weather, the results are evident. Dead or injured plants are everywhere!. My friend Susan...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Yellow Bluff Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy