Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO