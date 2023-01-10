No. 10 Texas just won’t say die, regardless of the adversity they face. Few programs, if any, have had a week this season quite like the Longhorns just had and, still, they have come out on the other side of several unfavorable positions they’ve been in. At the end of the day, interim head coach Rodney Terry says all the credit for that fact goes to his players.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO