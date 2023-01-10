Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Sonny Dykes Sounds off after TCU gets Crushed by Georgia in the National Championship Game
Hear from TCU's Head Coach Sonny Dykes after TCU's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the National Championship Game.
Football World Reacts To The TCU Quarterback Transfer
A TCU quarterback has officially entered the transfer portal just one day after the team's 65-7 defeat to Georgia. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, TCU quarterback Sam Jackson has entered the portal. He's a redshirt freshman that is a threat in the passing and running game. Jackson ...
Kevin Durant adds to TCU’s ugly week by dancing on Horned Frogs’ grave after collapse vs Texas
The week just got uglier for TCU Horned Frogs fans. Just days after TCU football got absolutely embarrassed by Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, TCU basketball added to the school’s woes when it suffered a collapse in a 79-75 loss in Austin against the Texas Longhorns. Of course, Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant was not going to let that win go by without celebrating his alma mater’s big win on Twitter.
No. 10 Texas mounts furious rally to defeat No. 17 TCU
Timmy Allen scored 17 points and Sir’Jabari Rice added 15, including three key free throws in the final 6.2 seconds,
Baylor Suffers First Big 12 Loss to Oklahoma State
Waco, Texas-- No. 18 Baylor (12-4, 3-1 Big 12) may have been caught reading their own newspaper clippings as they looked clunky and never in tune in the 65-70 loss to Oklahoma State (12-4, 2-2 Big 12) in their first Big 12 and unranked defeat of the season. The team that was named ESPN's national team of the week with the national player of the week looked lost at home.
No. 11 Kansas State rolls into visit with No. 17 TCU
Kansas State is amid its longest winning streak in nine years. Meanwhile, TCU is trying to avoid losing three in
247Sports
TCU lands Oklahoma State transfer receiver John Paul Richardson
TCU’s success landing players from the transfer portal continued on Wednesday as they landed Oklahoma State transfer receiver John Paul Richardson. Richardson announced the news via his Twitter account. Richardson spoke about his time at Oklahoma State and thanking those who supported him before announcing he will continue his...
Longhorns F Dylan Disu Sparks Comeback vs. TCU with Near-Perfect Game
Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu came up big on both ends of the court during critical moments of the second half Wednesday, igniting a double-digit comeback win for the Horns over the TCU Horned Frogs.
No. 10 Longhorns vs. TCU: Preview & How to Watch
Texas returns home to face in-state rival TCU for an elite Big 12 showdown.
On Texas Football: Assessing QB room, transfer portal, Longhorns basketball
In this edition of On Texas Football, Joe Cook and Justin Wells recap No. 10 Texas’ come from behind win over Big 12 opponent No. 17 TCU, 79-75 on Wednesday night, plus Texas adding a quarterback for the 2024 class and how Steve Sarkisian recruits signal-callers in Austin. [Get...
Rodney Terry credits Texas for fighting back against TCU
No. 10 Texas just won’t say die, regardless of the adversity they face. Few programs, if any, have had a week this season quite like the Longhorns just had and, still, they have come out on the other side of several unfavorable positions they’ve been in. At the end of the day, interim head coach Rodney Terry says all the credit for that fact goes to his players.
