Athens, GA

Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The TCU Quarterback Transfer

A TCU quarterback has officially entered the transfer portal just one day after the team's 65-7 defeat to Georgia.  According to Max Olson of The Athletic, TCU quarterback Sam Jackson has entered the portal. He's a redshirt freshman that is a threat in the passing and running game. Jackson ...
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant adds to TCU’s ugly week by dancing on Horned Frogs’ grave after collapse vs Texas

The week just got uglier for TCU Horned Frogs fans. Just days after TCU football got absolutely embarrassed by Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, TCU basketball added to the school’s woes when it suffered a collapse in a 79-75 loss in Austin against the Texas Longhorns. Of course, Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant was not going to let that win go by without celebrating his alma mater’s big win on Twitter.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Baylor Suffers First Big 12 Loss to Oklahoma State

Waco, Texas-- No. 18 Baylor (12-4, 3-1 Big 12) may have been caught reading their own newspaper clippings as they looked clunky and never in tune in the 65-70 loss to Oklahoma State (12-4, 2-2 Big 12) in their first Big 12 and unranked defeat of the season. The team that was named ESPN's national team of the week with the national player of the week looked lost at home.
WACO, TX
247Sports

TCU lands Oklahoma State transfer receiver John Paul Richardson

TCU’s success landing players from the transfer portal continued on Wednesday as they landed Oklahoma State transfer receiver John Paul Richardson. Richardson announced the news via his Twitter account. Richardson spoke about his time at Oklahoma State and thanking those who supported him before announcing he will continue his...
FORT WORTH, TX
On3.com

Rodney Terry credits Texas for fighting back against TCU

No. 10 Texas just won’t say die, regardless of the adversity they face. Few programs, if any, have had a week this season quite like the Longhorns just had and, still, they have come out on the other side of several unfavorable positions they’ve been in. At the end of the day, interim head coach Rodney Terry says all the credit for that fact goes to his players.
AUSTIN, TX

