thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos president hints that new uniforms are in the works

When he was introduced five months ago, new Denver Broncos president Damani Leech was promptly asked about the status of the team’s uniforms. “[Y]ou have to try to balance history and tradition and three Super Bowls wearing this uniform, but also understanding that tastes evolve [and] your customer evolves,” Leech said. “Connecting with fans and representing your brand in the best way is important to do. Again, no proclamations on Day 1, but it is also one of those things I certainly will be looking at.”
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Broncos coach may be out the door before Denver can stop him

The Denver Broncos have a highly sought after assistant in their building right now. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the best young coaches in the entire NFL. Accordingly, he is getting some interview opportunities from multiple teams across the league. Evero’s defense was one of the best in...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Troy Renck of ABC Denver writes Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is the “early leader” for the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy and should have an in-person interview in the near future. Renck also points out Denver will also have interviews with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and former Saints...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Interviewing Former NFL Coach Today

The Denver Broncos have been busy setting up and conducting preliminary interviews for their head coaching vacancy. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is interviewing with the Broncos today. Caldwell, 67, has not ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Former Broncos draft pick found dead at 42

Former Broncos draft pick Ahmaad Galloway was found dead in his Missouri home Monday, according to reports. Galloway was 42. The cause of death reportedly is being investigated. The Broncos selected Galloway out of Alabama in the 2003 draft. Galloway was a beloved eighth-grade teacher at Compton-Drew Middle School in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Broncos Insider Names 'Dark Horse' For Head Coaching Vacancy

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has been the hottest name in relation to the Denver Broncos coaching vacancy, but there's at least one dark horse name to watch for according to insider Benjamin Allbright. On Twitter Wednesday, Allbright shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with a source who ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Cut

A Pro Bowl quarterback could hit the open market in the coming weeks.  Earlier this Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Raiders have started evaluating Derek Carr's trade market. The veteran quarterback has a no-trade clause in his current contract.  The Raiders will have ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Westword

Father-Son Duo: OG Rocky Helps Out New Rocky During Nuggets Games

At the beginning of the 2021-2022 NBA season, fans began to notice that Rocky, the beloved mountain lion mascot of the Denver Nuggets, seemed a little different. The mascot's patented backward half-court shot was falling much less often than it had in the past. And Rocky's energy just seemed to have changed.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

NFL.com Gives Broncos’ HC Vacancy Curious Ranking

After a disappointing season, the Denver Broncos are once again hunting for the next head coach to lead them out of obscurity. This year, in particular, is ripe with promising coaching prospects, and the Walter-Penner ownership group is stuffed to the gills with money and aspirations to land the big fish.
DENVER, CO
nfltraderumors.co

Broncos Interviewing Sean Payton On Tuesday

According to Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have their head coach interview with former Saints HC Sean Payton scheduled for Monday. They will be the first team to speak with Payton, who’s also been requested by the Cardinals and Texans. Denver and New Orleans reportedly are on the same...
DENVER, CO

