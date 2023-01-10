10 Of The Best Golden Globes Dresses Of All Time

The top of the year is the official kickoff of awards season, beginning with the Golden Globes. The sophisticated show honors excellence in both American and international film and television. The ceremony started in 1944, and now 79 years later, it is still recognized as one of the more prestigious awards to receive.

An award of such notoriety requires show-stopping looks, and for decades Hollywood’s elite pulled out their Sunday best for the event. With COVID no longer hindering how we gather, captivating, high-fashion frocks have returned, and they’re taking the spotlight. Get ready to see the latest trends recently spied on the runway appear on your favorite celebrity.

As we prepare for an evening full of stylish do’s and don’t’s, let’s look at some of the best dresses to hit the red carpet in Golden Globes’ history.

RELATED NEWS: MJ Rodriguez Makes History As The First Transgender Actor To Win A Golden Globe

Get The Look: Celebrity Stylist Randy Stodghill Tells Us How To Recreate Angela Bassett’s Thigh-Length Braid

1. Donna Summer

Source:Getty

The Golden Globes date back to 1944. Before Lupita and Beyonce were classic and timeless beauties like Donna Summer. The singer and songwriter shined at the 36th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 27, 1979, clad in a strapless printed dress.

2. Whoopi Goldberg

Source:Getty

Whoopi Goldberg showed off the simplicity of the 90s at the 48th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. The award-winning actress looked chic in a simple orange suit.

3. Halle Berry

Source:Getty

Halle Berry is no stranger to creating fashionable moments, and the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards was no different. The actress oozed glamour in a baby blue gown and a matching shawl.

4. Beyonce

Source:Getty

Beyonce Knowles took the name “Golden Globes” literally at the 64th Annual Golden Globes Awards. The star looked like a life-size award in a sultry Elie Saab gown.

5. Jennifer Lopez

Source:Getty

Jennifer Lopez also hit the carpet in a gold frock. The singer and actress attended the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards clad in a Marchesa gown.

6. Lupita Nyong’o

Source:Getty

Lupita Nyong’o kept us on our toes in this bright orange Ralph Lauren gown at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

7. Viola Davis

Source:Getty

Black women in bright colors will always be a mood, and Viola Davis definitely got the memo. The veteran actress posed at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards clad in a yellow single-shoulder dress by Michael Kors Collection.

8. Lupita Nyong’o

Source:Getty

It gets no better than Lupita Nyong’o in Calvin Klein by Appointment at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. How gorgeous!

9. Regina King

Source:Getty

Regina King looked timeless at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Award. The actress dazzled in a pink, strapless Alberta Ferretti gown.

10. Kerry Washington

Source:Getty

Jaws dropped at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards when Kerry Washington hit the red carpet in a black Altuzarra ensemble. This sexy number landed the actress on everyone’s best dressed list.