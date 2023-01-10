ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9to5Mac

Third-party app brings Dynamic Island to any iPhone, but is it just a party trick?

A developer has just brought the Dynamic Island – currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max – to any iPhone running iOS 16 through iOS 16.1.2. While the Pro iPhones have a physically different shape to the screen for this island, the software portion is still able to be run in the location of the notch on previous iPhones and show directions, battery charging, and currently playing media in the updated style.
9to5Mac

Incipio launches its collection of AeroGrip Cases with MagSafe for iPhone 14 lineup

Phone accessory manufacturer Incipio has introduced its new collection of AeroGrip Cases with MagSafe for the iPhone 14 models. With a design inspired by aerospace engineering, it not only protects your iPhone but also adds a unique style to it. Read on as we detail everything about the Incipio AeroGrip Case for iPhone.
9to5Mac

Apple developing touchscreen Macs that could debut in 2025 with new MacBook Pro

Apple is apparently planning a reversal for one of its long-held beliefs on the Mac. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple has teams of engineers actively working on touchscreen Macs. It could release a new MacBook Pro with touchscreen support as soon as 2025. Apple mulls reversing course...
9to5Mac

First Apple Silicon Mac Pro could come by spring as test machines run macOS 13.3

Earlier this week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple has canceled its plans to release a high-end variant of the Apple Silicon Mac Pro with the M2 Extreme chip. Now Gurman has reported that the first Apple Silicon Mac Pro is on track to be released this spring, as the company has already been testing it with an internal version of macOS Ventura 13.3.
9to5Mac

Poll: Would you be willing to buy a touchscreen Mac?

For years, Apple has been against the idea of having a Mac with touchscreen support. Instead, the company has always argued that the iPad and Mac should be separate devices – even though the iPad now basically functions like a Mac when attached to a keyboard and mouse. But according to recent rumors, Apple is finally considering bringing touchscreen to the Mac, and we want to know what you think of that.
9to5Mac

Apple promises to detail why some apps are removed from the App Store

Apple’s App Store has very strict guidelines, and this results in many apps being banned there for breaking these rules. However, the company also bans apps from its store at the request of some governments – and this has concerned activists. But according to some Apple investors, the company has agreed to share more details about why certain apps are removed from the App Store.
9to5Mac

Evernote rolling out Backlinks to let users easily return to previous notes

Evernote this week announced a small but notable update to its platform. The popular notes and task management app will now let users easily return to previous notes through Backlinks. According to Evernote, this was one of the most requested features by users, and it’s finally here. Evernote users...
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Happy Hour 416: Touchscreen Macs, 2023 Apple product roadmap and in-house part rumors

A whole bunch of rumors this week as Apple’s plans for 2023 products become clearer. Further ahead, there’s a new report out that Apple is readying its first touchscreen Mac. Apple is also preparing to replace the modem, WiFi and Bluetooth chips in its device with custom parts of its own design. Plus, AI-narrated audiobooks in Apple Books and Apple Services VP Peter Stern announces he is leaving the company.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Daily: January 13, 2023 – Tim Cook’s massive pay cut

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by WaterMinder: WaterMinder is the ultimate water tracking tool...
9to5Mac

Kuo: New AirPods Max and $99 AirPods Lite in the works

Apple has some changes in store for the AirPods lineup, but these changes aren’t expected to materialize until next year at the earliest. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is reporting that Apple has a new generation of AirPods in the pipeline, including new entry-level AirPods with a target price of $99 and an updated version of AirPods Max.
9to5Mac

‘Retro Pod’ app yanked from the App Store after going viral on TikTok

An iPhone app that imitated and replicated some of the classic iPod features has been pulled from the App Store. The app, called Retro Pod, went viral on TikTok multiple times since December but has now disappeared from the App Store without explanation. Apple doesn’t want you to replicate the...
9to5Mac

Is Apple successfully convincing users to pay for its Services? Here’s the latest data

From the outside, it might seem like Apple Services has been going crazy with growing paid customers quarter after quarter. And it has been increasing revenue impressively with Services now being the second biggest category behind iPhone. However, a new study reveals Apple may have a lot more room to grow when it comes to getting hardware customers to pick up a paid Apple subscription.

