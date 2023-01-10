Read full article on original website
Related
Third-party app brings Dynamic Island to any iPhone, but is it just a party trick?
A developer has just brought the Dynamic Island – currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max – to any iPhone running iOS 16 through iOS 16.1.2. While the Pro iPhones have a physically different shape to the screen for this island, the software portion is still able to be run in the location of the notch on previous iPhones and show directions, battery charging, and currently playing media in the updated style.
Incipio launches its collection of AeroGrip Cases with MagSafe for iPhone 14 lineup
Phone accessory manufacturer Incipio has introduced its new collection of AeroGrip Cases with MagSafe for the iPhone 14 models. With a design inspired by aerospace engineering, it not only protects your iPhone but also adds a unique style to it. Read on as we detail everything about the Incipio AeroGrip Case for iPhone.
Apple developing touchscreen Macs that could debut in 2025 with new MacBook Pro
Apple is apparently planning a reversal for one of its long-held beliefs on the Mac. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple has teams of engineers actively working on touchscreen Macs. It could release a new MacBook Pro with touchscreen support as soon as 2025. Apple mulls reversing course...
Apple custom displays: What the Bloomberg report really means (probably)
A Bloomberg report about Apple custom displays is leading to some interesting takes on it. Like Apple is moving into the manufacturing business, or that the company doesn’t already use custom-designed displays. Neither of these things is true, so I think it’s worth taking a look about what the...
First Apple Silicon Mac Pro could come by spring as test machines run macOS 13.3
Earlier this week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple has canceled its plans to release a high-end variant of the Apple Silicon Mac Pro with the M2 Extreme chip. Now Gurman has reported that the first Apple Silicon Mac Pro is on track to be released this spring, as the company has already been testing it with an internal version of macOS Ventura 13.3.
Poll: Would you be willing to buy a touchscreen Mac?
For years, Apple has been against the idea of having a Mac with touchscreen support. Instead, the company has always argued that the iPad and Mac should be separate devices – even though the iPad now basically functions like a Mac when attached to a keyboard and mouse. But according to recent rumors, Apple is finally considering bringing touchscreen to the Mac, and we want to know what you think of that.
First OLED MacBook next year ‘at the earliest’; expect thinner and lighter models
Two noted analysts have somewhat different views on when we can expect to see the first OLED MacBook. Display analyst Ross Young recently doubled down on 2024 as the year, but while Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo agrees this could happen, he doesn’t see it as a certainty. Kuo says...
Apple promises to detail why some apps are removed from the App Store
Apple’s App Store has very strict guidelines, and this results in many apps being banned there for breaking these rules. However, the company also bans apps from its store at the request of some governments – and this has concerned activists. But according to some Apple investors, the company has agreed to share more details about why certain apps are removed from the App Store.
Logitech launches new Mevo Go app to turn iOS and Android devices into a live streaming source
Logitech announced this week a new companion app for the Mevo ecosystem called “Mevo Go.” With this app, iOS and Android users will be able to easily turn their devices into sources for live streaming video, audio, and screencasting. This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple...
Apple Business Connect launches as free tool to help organize key information across services
Apple has debuted a new tool today for businesses of all sizes to help “claim their location place cards and customize the way key information appears to more than a billion Apple users.” The free new service is available now for those in the US. Apple announced the...
Report: MacBook Pro refresh ‘delayed once again,’ shipments expected to halve
If you’ve been waiting on new versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s newest processors inside, you may have to wait a bit longer. A new supply chain report today indicates that MacBook Pro models with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips might have been delayed yet again…
Evernote rolling out Backlinks to let users easily return to previous notes
Evernote this week announced a small but notable update to its platform. The popular notes and task management app will now let users easily return to previous notes through Backlinks. According to Evernote, this was one of the most requested features by users, and it’s finally here. Evernote users...
Apple Music and Apple TV apps for Windows 11 now rolling out as beta on the Microsoft Store
Earlier this week, 9to5Mac revealed a first look at the new Apple Music and Apple TV apps coming to Windows 11. Now Windows PC users can finally download a beta version of these apps directly from the Microsoft Store. Apple Music and Apple TV apps now available for Windows. As...
9to5Mac Happy Hour 416: Touchscreen Macs, 2023 Apple product roadmap and in-house part rumors
A whole bunch of rumors this week as Apple’s plans for 2023 products become clearer. Further ahead, there’s a new report out that Apple is readying its first touchscreen Mac. Apple is also preparing to replace the modem, WiFi and Bluetooth chips in its device with custom parts of its own design. Plus, AI-narrated audiobooks in Apple Books and Apple Services VP Peter Stern announces he is leaving the company.
9to5Mac Daily: January 13, 2023 – Tim Cook’s massive pay cut
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by WaterMinder: WaterMinder is the ultimate water tracking tool...
Download the beautiful Saltern wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac from Basic Apple Guy
Following up after launching a wallpaper in honor of the iPhone’s 16th birthday, Basic Apple Guy is back with some gorgeous wallpapers that were inspired by images used to unveil the iPad Pro but were never included on the device. Download the Saltern wallpapers for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac below.
Kuo: New AirPods Max and $99 AirPods Lite in the works
Apple has some changes in store for the AirPods lineup, but these changes aren’t expected to materialize until next year at the earliest. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is reporting that Apple has a new generation of AirPods in the pipeline, including new entry-level AirPods with a target price of $99 and an updated version of AirPods Max.
‘Retro Pod’ app yanked from the App Store after going viral on TikTok
An iPhone app that imitated and replicated some of the classic iPod features has been pulled from the App Store. The app, called Retro Pod, went viral on TikTok multiple times since December but has now disappeared from the App Store without explanation. Apple doesn’t want you to replicate the...
Here’s a first look at the Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices apps coming to Windows 11
Microsoft and Apple announced last year that new Apple Music and Apple TV apps will soon be available for Windows users, who currently rely on iTunes or a web browser to access these services. While no release date has been provided, 9to5Mac got a closer look at an internal version of these apps.
Is Apple successfully convincing users to pay for its Services? Here’s the latest data
From the outside, it might seem like Apple Services has been going crazy with growing paid customers quarter after quarter. And it has been increasing revenue impressively with Services now being the second biggest category behind iPhone. However, a new study reveals Apple may have a lot more room to grow when it comes to getting hardware customers to pick up a paid Apple subscription.
