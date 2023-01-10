ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Plano police investigating the death of a child brought to hospital late Sunday night

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5K3C_0k9ZK0AJ00

Plano police are still investigating the death of a child brought to the emergency room late Sunday night.

Police say just before midnight a parent brought the child to Medical City Plano for medical treatment. Emergency room doctors and nurses worked on the child but there was nothing they could do.

Detectives are still working on this but they say they're waiting for a ruling from the Medical Examiner.

The child's death is under investigation by Plano PD's Crimes Against Persons Unit.

