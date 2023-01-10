ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas private school teacher jailed in child porn investigation

By Curt Lewis
 3 days ago

A Dallas private school teacher is locked up on child porn charges.

The Head of School at Parish Episcopal sent a letter to parents saying the school learned Monday that Brandon Froning had been arrested on two counts of possessing child pornography.

Reports say Froning was hired for the 2021-22 school year. He's now under suspension.

Investigators say the child pornography was online material and did not involve any Parish Episcopal students. Froning is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Dallas, TX
