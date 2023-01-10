Harry Styles and Top Gun Maverick boost entertainment industry with record sales

Read full article on original website
BBC
Prince Harry's book: Royal visit city reacts to autobiography
People in the city that saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public engagement have been giving their views on Harry's book Spare. In December 2017, crowds lined streets in Nottingham to welcome the couple following their engagement. Five years on, his autobiography - containing revelations about the Royal Family...
‘The Last Of Us’ Costar Bella Ramsey Talks About Her Gender Identity In Frank Interview
Bella Ramsey isn’t going to be pigeonholed. Especially when it comes to gender identity. Ramsey first gained a fervent fan club for playing the strong young ruler Lyanna Mormont in HBO’s Game of Thrones between 2016 and 2019. Now, she’s set to star in HBO’s heavily promoted series The Last of Us, a dystopian thriller based on a video game. The 19-year-old Ramsey is opening up during the promotional attention in advance of the series debut. “I guess my gender has always been very fluid,” she said in a recent interview with The New York Times. “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and...
Hong Kong DJ who broadcast for six decades dies at 98
HONG KONG (AP) — Ray Cordeiro, who interviewed music acts including the Beatles during a six-decade career on Hong Kong radio that earned him the title of the world’s longest-working disc jockey, has died, his former employer announced. He was 98. Cordeiro died Friday, according to Radio Television...
‘Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner’ Is Murder Most Clever
Meta? Maybe. Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner (Public Theater to Jan 22) is the kind of title guaranteed for the internet to begin foaming over, should the invisible world of anger aggregators alight upon it and do their thing. The subject of Jasmine Lee-Jones’ brilliant play, directed by Milli Bhatia, is about the same—the deliberate act of propagating anger on the internet to nourish one’s own notoriety and sense of importance, and the human and other results of doing so. The play, which comes laden with awards from London (including the Evening Standard and Critics’ Circle Most Promising Playwright...
