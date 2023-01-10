ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Piccadilly station cancels all trains on Sunday

By Helen Coffey
In another blow for rail travellers, Manchester Piccadilly station has cancelled all trains this coming Sunday (15 January).

The move is due to “engineering works” being performed on the train shed roof.

Those hoping to travel to and from Manchester’s principle train station will have to use rail replacement buses instead, or delay their journeys until Monday.

Network Rail, which owns and manages the station, thanked passengers for their patience in advance, tweeting: “On Sunday 15 January buses will replace ALL trains from Manchester Piccadilly due to engineering works on our train shed roof.

“Please allow extra time for your journey and check before you travel.

“Thank you for your patience whilst these works are undertaken.”

Manchester Piccadilly is the UK’s second busiest station outside of London, beaten only by Birmingham New Street, according to data from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) recorded between April 2021 to March 2022.

It follows the previous week’s train strikes which brought Britain’s rail network to a virtual standstill from 3-7 January.

Ongoing disputes over pay, working conditions and job security led employees of Network Rail and 14 train operators who are members of the RMT union to strike on the 3, 4, 6 and 7 January.

Meanwhile, on 5 January, train drivers working for 15 companies who are members of the Aslef union walked out.

Only 20 per cent of trains ran on RMT strike days; on the day of the Aslef industrial action, only 10 per cent of services operated.

Talks between the unions and the Department for Transport (DfT) are ongoing, but have so far born little fruit.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said yesterday: “Today I want to see the government stop play-acting because the truth, written in black and white in their rail contracts, is that they’ve been in complete control of this dispute from day one.

“The Minister cannot hide behind this fairy story that he is just a facilitator.

“His government can end this dispute today by taking out the conditions they put in to torpedo a resolution and let the companies make a deal.”

The Independent

The Independent

