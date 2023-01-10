Read full article on original website
Illinois State Police: Two killed in I-57 shooting, crash
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people from Arkansas were killed on Wednesday when Illinois State Police officials said they were shot and their vehicle crashed on Interstate 57. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just north of Chebanse. State troopers responded to the scene at 1:30 p.m. and found a 34-year-old female driver […]
Paramedics in Illinois charged with murder after patient dies
Two paramedics in Illinois are facing murder charges after a patient died of positional asphyxiation shortly after he was taken to a hospital in December, court documents say.
Drunk Illinois Man Arrested For Driving With Only 3 Tires On Car
Someone has to be really drunk to drive their vehicle with only three tires. Illinois Police Officer Observes Unusual DUI Suspect. This incident happened in Joilet. The officer was on patrol when he came upon the subject. He witnessed sparks coming from under the vehicle. Then, he realized the muffler was hanging off the bottom of the car and dragging across the road. A horrible sound was coming from the automobile and smoke was pouring out from it. There was also a tire missing. The dumb criminal was driving on only three wheels.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth. But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live. Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it […]
Is It Legal To Randomly Honk Your Car Horn In Illinois?
Your car horn is an extension of your voice to other vehicles while driving but when is the proper time to use it?. I'll be the first to admit that my hand is never too far from my car horn. My reflexes are quick when I need to use it. Honking the horn at another driver is about the extent of my road rage. I believe that's how most people in Illinois use it. There are plenty of people behind the wheel that will lay on the car horn as if their life depended on it. Those are the very angry people.
IL Sheriffs’ Association warns of scams invoking assault weapon ban
FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association issued a warning on Friday that scammers are trying to take advantage of the recently passed assault weapon ban and Sheriffs’ opposition to it. Barb King, Chief Confidential Administrator for the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, said people are being contacted by phone with a request to […]
Fort Smith couple found dead by murder-suicide in Illinois
A Fort Smith couple was found dead in Illinois after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th
When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
Man wanted for bail bond violation found hiding under home in crawlspace
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KBSI) – A man wanted on a warrant for violation of bail bond was found hiding in a crawlspace under his home on Wednesday. David L. Robinson, 45, faces a charge of resisting/obstructing arrest. On Wednesday January 11 around 1346 p.m., an officer with the Mount...
Illinois Man’s Shocking 37 Year Streak Comes to an End in Facebook Post
What's something that should've happened to you in your childhood that finally happened as an adult?. Life is filled with milestones, achievements and rites of passage. For most of us, they happen around the same time, but for others, it takes years to feel like you're 'normal.'. I could use...
Ex-cop can't be officer in Illinois, under plea deal for shooting at man while off-duty
A former Chicago police officer was sentenced to probation Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to firing at an unarmed man while off-duty and drunk.
Some Illinois sheriffs refuse to enforce assault weapons ban
One day after passing an assault weapons ban in Illinois, dozens of law enforcement agencies say they will not enforce the new law, saying it's unconstitutional.
Here is the list of 170 guns now banned in Illinois; more expected ‘as needed’
(WTVO) — The list of banned guns in Illinois under the new “assault weapons” law currently sits at 170, with more expected to be added, “as needed”. Gun owners who own guns on the list may keep them under the new law but must register them with the Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Anyone […]
Things You Will Understand No Matter Where You Live In Illinois
Illinois weather can be as unpredictable as a teenager's mood, but one thing you can always count on is the abundance of potholes on the road, just waiting to make your day a little more difficult. But fear not, for Illinois has more to offer than just treacherous roads and weather.
Man on parole arrested after police say he had meth in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KBSI) – A man faces drug charges after police say he entered a known drug house and came out with methamphetamine. Codey C. Ince, 29, faces charges of armed violence, armed habitual offender, possession of a firearm by a felon/parolee, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine 5-15 grams, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of drug equipment and unlawful possession of a firearm projectile.
Can I legally carry a knife in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois law says certain blades, like switchblades or automatic blades, are illegal to own, manufacture, or sell, but other knives which are legal to carry can be illegal in certain circumstances. Automatic Blade knives are defined as knives in which the blade ejects by a press button or switch release. These […]
Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone and other counties across the state announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic […]
What will Illinois gun shops do with inventory now that ‘assault weapons’ are banned? Here’s what we know
(WTVO) — Now that 170 firearms are illegal in Illinois, gun shops can still sell them. But, they just can’t sell them to Illinoisans. “There are a number of provisions of continued sale for instance to active duty law enforcement that retailers will be able to continue to sell,” state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, said. Out-of-state […]
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the bed of a pickup truck may be a liberating feeling, but is it legal in Illinois? While there are no laws that specifically prohibit passengers from riding in the cargo area, the Illinois Vehicle Code requires that all passengers wear seatbelts, which means the answer is: no, you […]
20+ Places You Can’t Buy Liquor On Sundays In Illinois
The state loosening its grip on the sale and delivery of our beloved frothy beverages isn't news. But before you start chugging your favorite brews at any time of day, it's important to note that the hours and days for liquor sales may vary depending on your specific location. That's...
