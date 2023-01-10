ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WCIA

Illinois State Police: Two killed in I-57 shooting, crash

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people from Arkansas were killed on Wednesday when Illinois State Police officials said they were shot and their vehicle crashed on Interstate 57. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just north of Chebanse. State troopers responded to the scene at 1:30 p.m. and found a 34-year-old female driver […]
CHEBANSE, IL
97ZOK

Drunk Illinois Man Arrested For Driving With Only 3 Tires On Car

Someone has to be really drunk to drive their vehicle with only three tires. Illinois Police Officer Observes Unusual DUI Suspect. This incident happened in Joilet. The officer was on patrol when he came upon the subject. He witnessed sparks coming from under the vehicle. Then, he realized the muffler was hanging off the bottom of the car and dragging across the road. A horrible sound was coming from the automobile and smoke was pouring out from it. There was also a tire missing. The dumb criminal was driving on only three wheels.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Is It Legal To Randomly Honk Your Car Horn In Illinois?

Your car horn is an extension of your voice to other vehicles while driving but when is the proper time to use it?. I'll be the first to admit that my hand is never too far from my car horn. My reflexes are quick when I need to use it. Honking the horn at another driver is about the extent of my road rage. I believe that's how most people in Illinois use it. There are plenty of people behind the wheel that will lay on the car horn as if their life depended on it. Those are the very angry people.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

IL Sheriffs’ Association warns of scams invoking assault weapon ban

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association issued a warning on Friday that scammers are trying to take advantage of the recently passed assault weapon ban and Sheriffs’ opposition to it. Barb King, Chief Confidential Administrator for the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, said people are being contacted by phone with a request to […]
FORD COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th

When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

Man on parole arrested after police say he had meth in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KBSI) – A man faces drug charges after police say he entered a known drug house and came out with methamphetamine. Codey C. Ince, 29, faces charges of armed violence, armed habitual offender, possession of a firearm by a felon/parolee, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine 5-15 grams, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of drug equipment and unlawful possession of a firearm projectile.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally carry a knife in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois law says certain blades, like switchblades or automatic blades, are illegal to own, manufacture, or sell, but other knives which are legal to carry can be illegal in certain circumstances. Automatic Blade knives are defined as knives in which the blade ejects by a press button or switch release. These […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone and other counties across the state announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What will Illinois gun shops do with inventory now that ‘assault weapons’ are banned? Here’s what we know

(WTVO) — Now that 170 firearms are illegal in Illinois, gun shops can still sell them. But, they just can’t sell them to Illinoisans. “There are a number of provisions of continued sale for instance to active duty law enforcement that retailers will be able to continue to sell,” state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, said. Out-of-state […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

