Read full article on original website
Related
1027wbow.com
Man arrested in Carmel for stabbing of Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have made an arrest a week after asking for information about a stabbing that left a woman fighting for her life. The stabbing took place last Saturday morning at the Preston Pointe apartment complex located off Illinois Road in southwest Fort Wayne. Just...
WOWO News
One injured, one arrested after stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
Indiana State Police find 22 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver was arrested in Indiana on Thursday after state troopers found 22 pounds of cocaine in his truck. The drugs are estimated to have a street value of $400,000. Indiana State Police officials said the truck was driven by Jorge Bucio, 37 of Weatherford, Texas. Bucio’s truck was […]
WISH-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested in Carmel for attempted murder, strangulation
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man wanted for a near-fatal stabbing was arrested Thursday in Carmel, police said. Chad Kaluza, 47, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and strangulation. Kaluza is accused of stabbing someone on Saturday and then fleeing Allen County. At around...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people
A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
1027wbow.com
Semi driver arrested in Hendricks County after more than 20 pounds of cocaine found during traffic stop
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Texas man was arrested in Hendricks County Thursday after Indiana State Police seized 22 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop. ISP said the driver, Jorge Bucio, 37, of Weatherford, was pulled over around 3:50 p.m. on Interstate 70 (59 mile marker) for a motor carrier inspection.
WISH-TV
Shelby County man arrested in shooting involving ‘Bob & Tom’ personality
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Shelby County man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and a gun violation in connection to a December shooting involving a well-known radio personality, according to police and court information. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office served Paul Berkemeier, of Fountaintown, with an arrest...
Bedford woman killed in crash involving semi loaded with cement clinker
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A Bedford woman was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi in Lawrence County. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37 just before 3 p.m. Police said a fully loaded semi carrying cement clinker was northbound […]
vincennespbs.org
ISP arrest Greene County man on number of charges
A Greene County man is facing charges out of Sullivan County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police arrested 66-year-old Barry St. John of Linton. His charges stem from a traffic stop that happened just before 10 pm on Tuesday near County Road 890 South near County Road 600 East.
Traffic stop leads to gun, drug charges for Linton man
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a convicted felon after police reported finding him in possession of two handguns and numerous drugs. According to the Indiana State Police, the stop occurred Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. on County Road 890 S. near the intersection with County Road 600 E. […]
Indianapolis man killed in shooting near I-65 in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police said a man riding in a work van on Interstate 65 in Greenwood was killed in a targeted shooting Wednesday night. A woman was driving the van with the man as her passenger. Indiana State Police said as the van exited I-65 north to County Line Road, another car pulled up beside it and its occupants shot at the van.
ISP: Suspect shoots at Fishers PD officers during multi-county chase, taken into custody after I-465 standoff
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning on Indianapolis' north side after leading police on a chase through several central Indiana counties during which he fired shots at Fishers police, Indiana State Police said. The incident started around midnight when officers with the Fishers Police...
WTHI
Plea agreement accepted, entered by one of the suspects in Chloe Carroll murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the suspects in the Chloe Carroll murder investigation has accepted and entered a plea deal. Cody Scherb was charged with possession of a dangerous firearm and theft of a firearm, that investigators believe was later used to kill Carroll. He will be serving...
WTHI
Terre Haute police search for gas station robbery suspects
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding several wanted suspects. The department shared a series of photos on social media. These men are wanted for questioning concerning an armed robbery at a gas station. It happened on January 5 at the Sunoco on...
WLFI.com
One person injured in US 52 rollover crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a rollover crash in Tippecanoe County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U-S 52 and County Road 700 South. According to the sheriff's office a Ford Fusion was following a Subaru Legacy on 52. The Subaru slowed down to turn but the Ford did not. The Ford hit the Subaru and ended up overturned in a ditch.
WTHI
Person in custody after brief police situation in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have taken a person into custody after a brief police situation at 14th Street and Liberty Avenue in Terre Haute. The scene was not far from Catholic Charities. Several officers surrounded a house in the area. Officers were heard calling for someone to come...
wbiw.com
Semi overturns on State Road 37, traffic being diverted to Old State Road 37
JUDAH – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Old State Road 37 while investigators conduct their business. The accident was reported at 3 p.m. Indiana...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman killed in accident on State Road 37, northbound State Road 37 is still blocked while crews work to remove the semi
JUDAH – On Wednesday, January 11th, at approximately 2:59 p.m., the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received, and responded to, a report of a serious crash at the intersection of State 37 and Old State 37 in Judah. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two vehicles were involved in the...
Neighbor says couple in Lawrence police shootout ‘like Bonnie and Clyde’
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A suspected gunman is dead after a shootout left a Lawrence police officer and the suspect’s girlfriend wounded in the 9400 block of Burrwood Circle. The couple’s neighbor said it all started over a dispute about a trash can on Dec. 21. “I don’t really know what was going through their mind […]
1027wbow.com
Sullivan Co. jail construction makes progress
SULLIVAN CO. Ind., (WTWO/WAWV) — Progress continues on the construction of the new Sullivan County Corrections Facility and Sheriff’s Department. Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt says the walls are up and the roof is almost complete but construction crews are awaiting the delivery of the steel cells. The current jail was built in the early ’80s and was designed for just 34 inmates. Several years later, they added bunks to create a 54-bed facility.
Comments / 0