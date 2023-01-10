ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

18-wheeler crash closes one lane of I-20 in South Carolina

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Traffic heading into South Carolina on I-20 is backed up due to a lane being closed.

NewsChannel 6 has learned that a tractor-trailer ran off the side of the road into a ditch.

The eastbound right lane is closed as crews work to remove the truck.

Traffic is slow beginning at exit 1.

Motorists should be prepared for delays.

