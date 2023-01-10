18-wheeler crash closes one lane of I-20 in South Carolina

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Traffic heading into South Carolina on I-20 is backed up due to a lane being closed.

NewsChannel 6 has learned that a tractor-trailer ran off the side of the road into a ditch.

The eastbound right lane is closed as crews work to remove the truck.

Traffic is slow beginning at exit 1.

Motorists should be prepared for delays.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.