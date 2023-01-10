NEW ALBANY, Ind. — If you hike, bike, or simply enjoy the outdoors, the Monon South Trail will be the newest trail to blaze in the Hoosier state. The 62.3-mile trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the nearly $30 million investment to develop the trail during his State of the State on Tuesday.

NEW ALBANY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO