WLKY.com
The longest trail in Indiana history set to begin in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — If you hike, bike, or simply enjoy the outdoors, the Monon South Trail will be the newest trail to blaze in the Hoosier state. The 62.3-mile trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the nearly $30 million investment to develop the trail during his State of the State on Tuesday.
953wiki.com
Madison School Bus In Minor Accident
Madison Consolidated School Bus #50 was involved in a minor fender bender accident in the area of Skyline Drive at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon . All students riding the bus were checked and cleared by medical personnel and were transported home via other buses no other information was available regarding the accident.
wdrb.com
Funeral, visitation information announced for Jeremiah Buckner, former Linkin' Bridge member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family members will gather to say a final goodbye to one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge this weekend. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was shot and killed on Jan. 3. Buckner took the stage with fellow bandmates on...
leoweekly.com
New Monon Trail Coming to New Albany Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in his State of the State address Tuesday night that Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is putting $29.5 million to construct a recreational railroad trail that would span 62.3 miles across southern Indiana. The Monon South Trail, also called the South Monon Freedom Trail, will...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana business owner becomes victim of check washing, nearly losing thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small business owner in southern Indiana said thieves almost caused him to lose thousands of dollars after they were able to gain access to his checking account. Last week, New Albany chiropractor Dr. Thomas Briscoe put his rent check in the mailbox. But the...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman sentenced for wire fraud
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman accused of stealing more than $400,000 from her employer after being fired, will spend two years in federal prison. Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced Thursday. Prosecutors said Little worked as the executive director of nursing at a senior living facility...
WLKY.com
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
wdrb.com
Judge says 2016 murder case of former U of L cheerleader 'very unfortunately' taking long time to resolve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after a family spokeswoman for a former University of Louisville cheerleader who died in a crash complained about her murder case taking seven years to go to trial, the presiding judge explained reasons for the delays. The case against Bradley Caraway is "very unfortunately"...
wdrb.com
Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 1-13-23
Operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 gram of alcohol but less than .15 gram of alcohol. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the person’s body.
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
wdrb.com
KHS waiving adoption fees for adult dogs as Louisville groups work to combat shelter overcrowding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville groups are stepping up to help dogs find their forever homes in an effort to combat overcrowding in the city's animal shelters. The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) will waive adoption fees for a week for those wanting to bring home a new family member. The...
WLKY.com
Woman accused of kidnapping little girl from southern Indiana playground back in jail
AUSTIN, Ind. — A woman charged in the kidnapping of a child from a southern Indiana school playground was released from jail over the weekend and has already been arrested again. Brittany Hurtt is accused of going to Austin Elementary in Scott County last Monday while second graders were...
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
Fox 19
Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Six people believed to be members of a nationwide gang syndicate are behind bars in Northern Kentucky. The individuals, whose names have not been released, face charges of theft and fraud as well as engaging in organized crime, a felony. Police on Thursday got a tip that...
wbiw.com
Road closure expected at State Road 56 and S.R. 60 intersection in Washington County
WASHINGTON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to continue work next week on the $13.2 million roadway construction project in Salem. State Road 56 is scheduled to close to thru traffic at the S.R. 60 intersection on or after Monday, January 16 to begin...
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare warns of new, fast-spreading COVID variant in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors are warning about a new COVID-19 variant in Kentucky that's spreading fast. Norton Healthcare said the new strain is a combination of two omicron variants and now makes up for 27% of COVID cases in the U.S and, so far, has not caused an increase in hospitalizations.
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
korncountry.com
Columbus woman, Indy man killed in 2-vehicle US 31 Johnson County crash
AMITY, Ind. – UPDATE: The two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 that took the lives of a Bartholomew County woman and a Marion County man on Monday evening was determined to be a head-on collision, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Authorities say witnesses at the scene told...
