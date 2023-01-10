ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

New Haven Independent

Derby Senior Center Leader Leaving For Ansonia

DERBY — The executive director of the Derby Senior Center is leaving her job to become the director at the new Ansonia Senior Center. The announcement that Christine Sonsini is leaving Derby for Ansonia happened Tuesday night at the Ansonia Board of Aldermen meeting. ​“Sonsini brings with her a...
DERBY, CT
New Haven Independent

Virtual Informational Thursday Night On Route 8 Project In Shelton, Derby, Ansonia and Seymour

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a virtual public information meeting concerning the Route 8 Design Build Project on Thursday January 12, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place on Zoom and registration is required. A Question and Answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation. The presentation will be recorded. For instructions on how to access the meeting, ways to provide comments, and how to ask questions, please visit route8designbuild.com.
SEYMOUR, CT
WTNH

Trumbull resident wins $2M in Powerball

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Winner, winner! A Trumbull resident won a $2 million Powerball prize on Tuesday, according to the official Connecticut Lottery website. The winning ticket was secured at the Cumberland Farms in Fairfield, the website states. And for the lucky winner’s privacy, their name was not announced online. For those of us still […]
TRUMBULL, CT
New Haven Independent

Smokers Rejoice At Cannabiz Kickoff

As Tony Negron stood in line to become New Haven’s first customer of fully legal recreational weed, the 40-year-old recalled sharing a first joint with his boys at 12 years old and then eating boxed mac n’ cheese. How did he plan to celebrate his more grown-up purchase...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Live From Ansonia, It's The Board Of Aldermen

ANSONIA — The Valley Indy made history Tuesday night by being the first news organization in the history of the world to use StreamYard to livestream a meeting of the Ansonia Board of Aldermen on The Valley Indy social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube). The Guinness Book of World...
ANSONIA, CT
Bristol Press

Teen missing from Southington believed to be in New Britain

SOUTHINGTON – A teenager missing from Southington is believed to possibly be in New Britain. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for 16-year-old Jahaira Dejesus, who went missing sometime Tuesday. The teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 106 pounds....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Connecticut Dental Hygienist Saves Stranger’s Life

Linda Irwin, RDH, a dental hygienist in Middletown, Connecticut, was enjoying dinner out in Farmington when she noticed another diner fall out of his chair. The diner was 68-year-old Larry Friel, who was eating with friends in the restaurant when his heart stopped. Irwin leapt into action and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Friel, keeping his heart pumping until emergency medical team members arrived—essentially saving his life. Irwin visited Friel in the hospital during his recovery and the two have become friends. Both Irwin and Friel are now speaking out about the importance of learning CPR and its role in saving lives. Click here to read more.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Report: Connecticut-based Subway exploring sale

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Subway is exploring interest from potential buyers, according to the Wall Street Journal, with the Milford-based company fielding inquiries reportedly from both other operating companies as well as private equity investment firms. The Wall Street Journal cited multiple sources...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
HEBRON, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing high schooler sought by Woodbridge police

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A high school student in Woodbridge last seen walking toward school was reported missing. Woodbridge police said Thursday morning that they’re actively looking for 14-year-old Anita Maranets. “[She was] last seen walking toward Amity High School on Newton Road in Woodbridge,” police posted to social...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
New Haven Independent

Word On The Street: The Gig Cycle Spins

Inside the Wishy Washy Laundry Wednesday morning, Sparks’ eyes were sparkling. Sparks — aka Kirk Bankasingh — was beginning another day hustling paying gigs. Someone had agreed to pay $10 to have two loads of laundry done for them inside the sometimes hectic laundromat at the West River crossroads of Norton Street, Derby Avenue and George Street.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

John Fonfara announces he's running for mayor of Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — State Senator John Fonfara announced Monday that he's running for Hartford mayor after 36 years of representing the city in the state legislature. Fonfara is a Democrat-- representing Hartford and Wethersfield, and he says he is committed to serving the people of the capital city, after having represented them in both the state house and senate for decades.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Sir Rod Stewart is coming to Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Wake up, Maggie, I think I got something to say to you. Sir Rod Stewart announced that he’ll be performing at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Aug. 30, 2023. The soon-to-be 78-year-old musician’s concert will feature special guest Cheap Trick. Live Nation...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

