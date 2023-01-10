US: Israel Withholding Money Due to Palestinian Authority Funding of Terrorists ‘Exacerbates Tensions’

nothing terrorist about defending yourself from actual terrorists... let me know when they are ripping settlers put of their homes then demolishing it in front of their eyes leaving them with nothing.... you are the new nazis...
Notice... The money for Palestinians, goes to Israel. Then, Israel pays off the Palestinian Authority and whatevers left, that goes to actual Palestinians, goes right back to Israel, because the Palestinians have to buy whatever they need, from Israel. Even the so-called aid to Palestinians, is a scam to funnel Israel more money. Israel is a 75 year crime spree. And everyone pays for Israels Illegal occupation, except Israel.
If they object then collect their own taxes, create their own currency and be 100% independent of Isreal. Do not work in Isreal, do not travel through Isreal, do not use Isreali medical and do not buy from Isreal. When you are as small and poor as Palestine this is pretty impossible, but that is the reality. When you are dependent on another nation you are required to follow their rules.
