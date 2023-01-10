Read full article on original website
New social media campaign to track Congressman Santos
Queens and Long Island residents launched a social media campaign Friday outside the Queens' district office for embattled Republican Congressman George Santos. New social media campaign to track Congressman Santos. Queens and Long Island residents launched a social media campaign Friday outside the Queens' district office for embattled Republican Congressman...
Boy told mom 'be calm' before being swept away in floodwater
The mother of a 5-year-old boy missing in floodwaters from California’s epic winter storms says she thought it was safe to drive across a creek flowing over the road she drove to school every day. Boy told mom ‘be calm’ before being swept away in …. The...
No Pants Subway Ride canceled again this year
Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled for a second consecutive year, organizers said Wednesday. Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled for a second consecutive year, organizers said Wednesday. Supreme Court lets NY enforce gun law during lawsuit. The...
4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer
Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn. 4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer. Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn.
Nurse strikes at NYC hospitals end as deals reached
The nurse strikes at Manhattan's Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx came to an end Thursday morning after tentative deals were reached, according to the facilities and the New York State Nurses Association union. Nurse strikes at NYC hospitals end as deals reached. The nurse strikes...
Celebrity hairstylist shows hairstyle trends that made the cut for 2023
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Change up your everyday look with a fun new hairstyle that’s trendy and chic. Celebrity hairstylist Lisa Chiccine joined New York Living on Friday to show the latest hairstyle trends for this year, and a quick, easy way to cut bangs. Watch the video...
Forecast: When the rain will stop in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City on Thursday was hit with rain showers, which are expected to continue into Friday. Mr. G explains when the rain is forecasted to end.
NY, NJ weather forecast: Seasonably chilly with a mix of cloudy skies
Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday along with seasonably cold temperatures. NY, NJ weather forecast: Seasonably chilly with a …. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday along with seasonably cold temperatures. Create a lifestyle of success. Hilary DeCesare, author and founder of...
Sentencing for last 5 in Bronx 'Junior' murder case
More than four years after the brutal gang murder of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz outside a Bronx bodega, the final five men implicated in his death will be sentenced Friday, bringing a close to the painful chapter for the city and his family. Sentencing for last 5 in...
Boy, 14, slashed with box cutter in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant armed with a box cutter slashed a teen inside a subway station in Brooklyn, police said. The victim, 14, was getting off of an L train at the Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue station around 3 p.m. Tuesday when he bumped into the suspect, according to authorities. This led to an argument that turned physical, police said. The attacker then cut the victim on his arm with a box cutter before running away, per the NYPD.
Girl Scout cookie season
911 upgrades will let users to text emergency operators. New York City's Office of Technology and Innovation's Next Generation 911 is still on track to be completed by the end of 2024, the city announced Friday. Cool down in the forecast for tri-state area. Blustery winds and cooler temperatures are...
NYPD probes Brooklyn hit-and-run as possible hate crime
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn is being investigated by the NYPD as a possible hate crime. A 55-year-old man was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking on Albany Avenue and Union Street on Friday around 5:05 p.m., according to the NYPD. After making a left turn on Albany Avenue, the driver slammed into the victim and then drove away.
Suspect arrested in sucker-punch killing of Chelsea bouncer: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan man was arrested for allegedly throwing a blind-sided punch, killing a bouncer in Manhattan late last year, police said. Earl Gumbs, 34, was arrested on Thursday and charged with manslaughter and assault in connection with the death of 61-year-old Duane Patterson in front of Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue in Chelsea, according to the NYPD. Gumbs punched Patterson in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement on Dec. 24, police said.
Nassau County GOP chairman on Rep. George Santos’ refusal to resign
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Leaders of the Nassau County Republican Party called for Rep. George Santos to resign from office on Wednesday over his fabrications about his career and personal life. Nassau County GOP officials said constituent calls in Santos’ district will be redirected to Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, and...
The best red carpet fashion from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There were some serious style moments at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Josh McBride, a lifestyle and entertainment expert, joined New York Living on Wednesday to share the top looks from the red carpet. Watch the video player for more.
Best 20 High School Boys Basketball Freshmen in the Nation in Early Season
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A mother is speaking out after her daughter was brutally attacked in Brooklyn allegedly by her ex-boyfriend who is now on the run. Police are searching for Raikem Figueroa who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s workplace and assaulted her with a knife. “We grew...
Top moments from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The 80th annual Golden Globes honored achievements in the world of television and film Tuesday night, and it was full of noteworthy moments. Josh McBride, a lifestyle and entertainment expert, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about big moments from the Golden Globes. Watch the video player for more.
