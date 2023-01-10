ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Hot 99.1

Ten New York Pro Teams, Ten Insane-But-Possible Predictions for 2023

The last 365 days in New York sports were nothing if not entertaining. In The Bronx, Aaron Judge re-wrote home run history in the American League, while Steve Cohen quickly established his team in Queens as a major player for the foreseeable future. Brian Daboll arrived, and the Giants subsequently burst onto the scene in the NFC. Jalen Brunson elevated the Knicks, while Kyrie Irving nearly did the opposite for the Nets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

Footage: Ex-New York Giant is an Embarrassment, May Not Play Again

The more time that Odell Beckham Jr. spends away from a football field, the worse-off he becomes in the public eye. Back in February 2021, Odell Beckham Jr. was in the midst of a career resurgence. He was an important contributor with the Los Angeles Rams down the stretch, as the franchise would go on to win a Super Bowl. Before tearing his ACL in the season's final game against Cincinnati, it appeared as though we were seeing the beginning of the "next wave" of Beckham's career.
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
