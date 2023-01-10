ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

UNC Basketball: No Bacot, No Nance… big problem?

The UNC basketball program will likely be without two big contributors on Saturday. Can they battle through and secure a victory on the road?. Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are still looking for their first true road victory during the 2022-2023 season. They’ll look to capture it on Saturday, as they take on Kenny Payne and the struggling Louisville Cardinals.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC basketball fans need this Caleb Love shirt from BreakingT

Tar Heels fans know how good Caleb Love can be when he’s on. Sometimes, he provides highlight reel slams. Which is why you need this new Caleb Love shirt. BreakingT’s latest design is one that North Carolina Tar Heels fans are going to… well… love. And it features none other than electric guard Caleb Love.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
