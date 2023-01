► From KING — UW students protest against plan to privatize off-campus housing — On Wednesday, University of Washington students met at Red Square to protest against the university’s plan to turn over operations of four off-campus housing sites that cater mostly to graduate students, students with families and international students. Anne Duncan and Levin Kim, third and forth year PhD students, are leading the charge against this housing change. “I actually heard about this through my union that I was going to be directly impacted by this decision,” Duncan said. She says rent will more than likely increase, something UW has confirmed will happen:

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO