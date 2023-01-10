Read full article on original website
Lansing police release video, audio of fatal shooting by officers
LANSING, MI -- Police have released audio and video depicting the fatal shooting of a Lansing man by a group of officers. Nicolas Micko, 35, was shot and killed by police about 5 p.m. Jan. 5 near the 2000 block of Irene Street in Lansing. A video posted to the...
Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
Michigan State Police investigating Livingston Co. mall shooting
GREEN OAK TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police troopers are on scene at an alleged shooting in Livingston County. Police say the shooting occurred at the Villiage Place Mall in Green Oak Township. MSP officials said they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time. This is a developing […]
BC Police arrest two teens following several downtown break-ins
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Battle Creek Police have arrested two teenage suspects following reports of break-ins in the downtown area early Thursday morning. Police say they were completing targeted patrols of the Downtown Battle Creek area, following a string of recent complaints regarding activity in that area during overnight hours.
Police arrest 'Ripoff Rob' contractor accused of fraud in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of ripping off several clients around Genesee County since last fall was arraigned this week on seven charges. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris Township. He had several warrants out for his arrest.
Clinton County teenager involved in sextortion case
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Florida man is accused of coercing a mid-Michigan teenager into sending him explicit sexual content in what federal prosecutors in west Michigan called a sextortion scheme with other potential victims nationwide. Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Le of Maitland, Fla., is facing federal charges for allegedly having...
Fla. Man Charged With Sextortion in Case Involving Lansing Teen
A Florida man is facing 'sextortion' charges for a case involving a 13-year-old Michigan girl and authorities fear there may be multiple victims. Sextortion typically involves a person - often a minor - sending explicit photos of themself to a stranger, with the stranger then threatening to leak the photos unless the sender meets his demands, usually money or sexual favors.
Lansing man released from Russian prison
Katie Coenen was supervising the floor at the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority Tuesday afternoon when a call came in. On the other end of the line was another 911 operator from a neighboring county. (Jan. 12, 2023) Knob Hill free store open to all. Steals and Deals avoiding impersonator...
Man arrested after causing lockdown at Springport school
SPRINGPORT TWP, Mich. (WLNS)- A man was jailed on Thursday after allegedly causing Springport Middle School to enter a lockdown. The man, an unnamed 39-year-old from Jackson, was accused of being disorderly in the school’s parking lot. Police say he was yelling at staff members and acting erratically. When police arrived, the suspect fled in […]
Jackson County school locked down after ‘disorderly’ man prompts car chase
JACKSON, MI -- A man causing trouble in a school parking lot was found in possession of ammunition -- but no weapons -- following a vehicle chase Thursday, police said. At about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, officers from the Springport Township Police Department were dispatched to the Springport Middle School parking lot for a report of a disorderly suspect.
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is warning locals about a phone scam aimed to take people's money.
Lansing police need help with credit card fraud, burglary
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs your help with three cases for the week. If you have any information regarding the cases below, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP. CASE ONE Do you know these two? The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on the identities of the two pictured […]
Police identify body found in Saginaw River last week
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have announced that the body found in the Saginaw River on Friday, Jan. 6 has been identified as Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby. TV5 heard a report of police presence near the Johnson Street bridge in Saginaw on Friday afternoon and arrived on the scene. The TV5...
New Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman was convicted of drunk driving in 2018
The county recently appointed Chapman as the new sheriff because the previous one got elected to the Michigan legislature.
30-year-old Flint homicide case delayed after one of two suspects dies
FLINT, MI – Two people charged in a homicide case that dates back more than 30 years were set to stand trial this week, but that trial now seems unlikely after one of the codefendants died in late 2022. Gabrielle Elaine Houston, of Flint, died Oct. 19, 2022, at...
Lansing man with armed robbery warrant arrested after high speed chase
A 35-year-old man from Lansing with several warrants for his arrest was taken into custody after a high speed chase.
Appointed sheriff of Shiawassee Co. was convicted of drunk driving
(Correction: This story has been updated to correct an error in an earlier version that gave the wrong amount of the fine imposed on Shiawassee Sheriff Doug Chapman for a drunk-driving conviction in 2018. He was fined $150, not $685. With court costs, he was ordered to pay $685. )
