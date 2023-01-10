ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
SAGINAW, MI
wkzo.com

BC Police arrest two teens following several downtown break-ins

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Battle Creek Police have arrested two teenage suspects following reports of break-ins in the downtown area early Thursday morning. Police say they were completing targeted patrols of the Downtown Battle Creek area, following a string of recent complaints regarding activity in that area during overnight hours.
abc12.com

Police arrest 'Ripoff Rob' contractor accused of fraud in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of ripping off several clients around Genesee County since last fall was arraigned this week on seven charges. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris Township. He had several warrants out for his arrest.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Clinton County teenager involved in sextortion case

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Florida man is accused of coercing a mid-Michigan teenager into sending him explicit sexual content in what federal prosecutors in west Michigan called a sextortion scheme with other potential victims nationwide. Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Le of Maitland, Fla., is facing federal charges for allegedly having...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Fla. Man Charged With Sextortion in Case Involving Lansing Teen

A Florida man is facing 'sextortion' charges for a case involving a 13-year-old Michigan girl and authorities fear there may be multiple victims. Sextortion typically involves a person - often a minor - sending explicit photos of themself to a stranger, with the stranger then threatening to leak the photos unless the sender meets his demands, usually money or sexual favors.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing man released from Russian prison

Katie Coenen was supervising the floor at the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority Tuesday afternoon when a call came in. On the other end of the line was another 911 operator from a neighboring county. (Jan. 12, 2023) Knob Hill free store open to all. Steals and Deals avoiding impersonator...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Man arrested after causing lockdown at Springport school

SPRINGPORT TWP, Mich. (WLNS)- A man was jailed on Thursday after allegedly causing Springport Middle School to enter a lockdown. The man, an unnamed 39-year-old from Jackson, was accused of being disorderly in the school’s parking lot. Police say he was yelling at staff members and acting erratically. When police arrived, the suspect fled in […]
SPRINGPORT, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson County school locked down after ‘disorderly’ man prompts car chase

JACKSON, MI -- A man causing trouble in a school parking lot was found in possession of ammunition -- but no weapons -- following a vehicle chase Thursday, police said. At about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, officers from the Springport Township Police Department were dispatched to the Springport Middle School parking lot for a report of a disorderly suspect.
SPRINGPORT, MI
WLNS

Lansing police need help with credit card fraud, burglary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs your help with three cases for the week. If you have any information regarding the cases below, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP. CASE ONE Do you know these two? The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on the identities of the two pictured […]
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Police identify body found in Saginaw River last week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have announced that the body found in the Saginaw River on Friday, Jan. 6 has been identified as Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby. TV5 heard a report of police presence near the Johnson Street bridge in Saginaw on Friday afternoon and arrived on the scene. The TV5...
SAGINAW, MI

