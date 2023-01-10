ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

No. 11 Kansas State aims to continue ascent under Tang

By The Associated Press
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBsdu_0k9ZExDV00

The gains have come quickly for Kansas State under new coach Jerome Tang.

The 11th-ranked Wildcats haven’t lost in more than a month and turned two road wins against ranked Big 12 teams last week into Monday’s headline-grabbing debut in the national rankings. They play Tuesday against Oklahoma State and then visit No. 17 TCU on Saturday as part of the national AP Top 25 schedule with their first ranking since the 2018-19 season.

“I am very happy for our fans and for our players and for our staff,” Tang said at a news conference Monday. “Our goal wasn’t to be a ranked team, but it is pretty cool that long the journey it happened.”

Tang had spent 19 seasons at Baylor before taking over at Kansas State , a program picked to finish last in the 10-team Big 12. But the Wildcats (14-1) dropped 116 points in a win at now-No. 10 Texas and claimed a high-scoring overtime win at Baylor last week, matching the program’s best start since the 1958-59 season.

While teams have gone from unranked to the top 10 before, NCAA director of media coordination and statistics David Worlock said Kansas State is the first to go from unranked to as high as No. 11 after the turn of a new year.

Keyontae Johnson averages a team-high 18.8 points, while No. 2 scorer Markquis Nowell posted two huge performances (36 points against Texas, 32 against Baylor) in last week’s wins. Kansas State enters the week with eight straight wins and its first 3-0 start in Big 12 play since the 2012-13 season, and has already matched last season’s win total in Bruce Weber’s final year.

BIG 12

The Big 12 is tied with the Southeastern Conference for the most ranked teams with five each, and Kansas State isn’t the only one of those meeting Top 25 opponents. The Longhorns host TCU on Wednesday, while No. 2 Kansas hosts No. 14 Iowa State on Saturday.

SEC

Fourth-ranked Alabama has moved to the top of the SEC’s ranked teams, just ahead of Tennessee in the Volunteers’ first appearance this season inside the top 5. The Crimson Tide visit No. 15 Arkansas on Wednesday for the week’s top matchup, though the Volunteers have a noteworthy Saturday visit from unranked Kentucky.

BIG EAST

No. 25 Marquette joined No. 19 Providence as the Big East’s two additions to Monday’s latest poll. The Golden Eagles won’t have an easy week back in the AP Top 25 schedule with Wednesday’s visit from sixth-ranked Connecticut and Sunday’s trip to No. 12 Xavier.

AT THE TOP

Houston, which is back at No. 1 for the second time this season, has a light week. The Cougars host South Florida on Wednesday, then don’t play again until visiting Tulane on Jan. 17.

WATCH LIST

Clemson is the unexpected leader of the Atlantic Coast Conference and sitting just outside the AP Top 25. The Tigers (13-3, 5-0 ACC) host two-win Louisville on Wednesday before getting a marquee matchup with No. 24 Duke on Saturday, and a win against the Blue Devils could be enough to push the Tigers into the poll for the first time in two years.

There’s also Florida Atlantic (14-1, 4-0 Conference USA), which enters the week with the nation’s second-longest winning streak at 13 games. Dusty May’s Owls visit Florida International on Wednesday then host North Texas on Saturday as they chase the program’s first-ever appearance in the AP Top 25 poll.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Top247: See where Kansas State's 2023 signees land

On Thursday, 247Sports updated its Top247 rankings in the 2023 class. Kansas State, with three signees, saw a shift in the rankings. Dai Dai Ames dropped three spots to No. 72 but still remains the leader of the 2023 group. As K-State's first commitment in the 2023 class, Ames became...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: As the Big 12 awaits football skeds, Fitz proposes something radical

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 was expected to release its 2023 football schedules in early December, but a month later, there are still no schedules. The reason for the delay is interest from Oklahoma and Teas, which said they would be staying for two more sports seasons, to depart a year later, but there must be other issues with how the schedules were constructed. Fitz designed a play to for the 14-team conference to easily schedule so that the old Big Eight schools would play Oklahoma and the former SWC schools, plus West Virginia, would play Texas. Now he adds another suggestion. One that is a little bit odd but very satisfying.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Big Decisions to Bolster K-State Offense in ’23

This week’s recruiting notes for Kansas State football provide positives for the team’s offense going into the 2023 season. Wideout Phillip Brooks announced Tuesday that he will return for his sixth season of eligibility, providing a bridge from the 2022 corps to a group of young wide receivers expected to see time in the fall. Brooks finished the past season with 45 catches for 587 yards and four touchdowns and will be the lone returning starter at the position.
MANHATTAN, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: Kansas State Security Practicing Ahead of Kansas Game

The Sunflower Showdown takes place on the hardwood next Tuesday as Kansas State hosts Kansas in Manhattan. Both teams are undefeated in Big 12 play and ranked in the Top 15 in the country. Needless, to say, Bramlage Coliseum is going to be wild on Tuesday night. And if the...
MANHATTAN, KS
KCCI.com

No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
AMES, IA
WIBW

Brooklyn DeLeye named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Add another honor to the long list of accolades for Washburn Rural star Brooklyn DeLeye. DeLeye was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight season. This comes after DeLeye was just named a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Games in March.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

New test results in from Kansas oil spill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced Wednesday that results from recent water testing on Mill Creek show a decrease in the concentration of contaminants over time and a downward trend in contaminants on Little Blue River. KDHE has been sampling the water in Mill Creek, located in Washington […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Police seek man in Topeka, Lawrence car thefts, chases

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lawrence Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a car in Topeka, a box truck in Lawrence and leading both agencies on separate chases. Police are asking anyone who spots Derrick Davidson to call 911 immediately. “Please be on the lookout for this man who is likely armed, dangerous and […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Minor injuries reported after vehicle strikes deer Thursday

An Emporia woman received minor injuries after she struck a deer Thursday evening on W. U.S. Highway 50. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Early, 22-year-old Whitney Sparks was heading westbound in the 500 block of W. US-50 when she struck a deer in her 2017 Chevy Silverado at 7:28 p.m.
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy