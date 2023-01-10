ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford Township, MI

Oxford City of the Week Factoids

You’re the WCSX City of the Week from Monday, January 16-20th!. Below are some important facts about Oxford that you can use to pass our Oxford City of the Week Quiz!
Oxford Leader

Former Oxford resident, retired Brandon firefighter passes

Former Oxford resident, retired Brandon firefighter passes. From his service to Brandon Township to his faith to the importance of family, David Borst will be remembered as a firefighter, friend and father whose life etched an indelible mark on those who knew him. David died Dec. 14, 2022 following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 74.
UPDATE: 911 outage repaired across Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Technicians have fixed Tuesday’s statewide 911 outage, Delta County Emergency Management reports. You can resume calling 911 for emergencies. As of 4:55 p.m. eastern time Tuesday, 911 services are down across Michigan. According to an emergency alert system message put out by Delta County Emergency...
Enrollment in Boy Scouts programs explodes around Lower Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Boy Scouts programs are growing in popularity quickly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Boy Scouts Michigan Crossroads Council, which encompasses the Lower Peninsula, registered nearly 9,650 new participants in 2022. Enrollment in scouting programs grew by 50% last year to more than 27,000 members.
Why is it So Cloudy in Michigan in Winter?

If you think it has been a long time since you have seen the sun shining, you’d be right. For most of Northern Michigan, it has been at least two weeks that we have had at least 50% sunshine. Dec. 28, 2022, was the last time there was any...
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Michigan

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Michigan using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. .Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex...
Do Not Eat Fish: MDHHS updates guidelines for eating rainbow smelt, carp from some Michigan lakes

(FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new guidelines Thursday regarding how much carp and rainbow smelt people should eat from certain lakes. These recommendations are based on chemical levels found in these bodies of water, including elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in smelt and elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in carp. These chemicals can build up in fish and in people who eat the fish.
