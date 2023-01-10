Protecting her two children, Louisiana woman fatally shoots home intruder

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Louisiana mother shot and killed a home intruder before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Robert Rheams, 51, was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench when he allegedly forced his way into the home of the woman and her two young children.

Chief Jimmy Travis said during the incident, a physical altercation took place between Rheams and the homeowner which led to Rheams being shot and killed.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Travis said at the time of the incident, Rheams was out on parole after serving approximately 20 years in prison for armed robbery.

He was also tied to a carjacking that happened hours prior to the home invasion, Travis said.

While it appears the homeowner was within her rights to protect herself and her children from a violent home invasion, Travis said, the case has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.