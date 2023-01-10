ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Catfish 100.1

UPDATE: Attempted Murder Suspect from Boligee Captured After Tuscaloosa Standoff

A fugitive accused of attempted murder in Greene County was captured in Tuscaloosa Friday morning after a brief standoff with local and federal police. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD officers and US Marshals were called to the 2500 block of 10th Street East Friday morning to arrest 29-year-old Roderick Ball, who is wanted in Greene County for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Car Pursuit Draws Large Police Presence on 15th Street Wednesday Night

Police in Tuscaloosa arrested a man after leading units on a car chase, drawing a large police presence to a gas station, and left one officer injured Wednesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Police Department spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor, the incident began after police attempted to stop a man for reckless driving near James I. Harrison, Jr. Parkway and First Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Human remains found in car linked to missing person case

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Human remains recovered from a car in a ditch in Bessemer Wednesday may be linked to a missing person’s case from last year according to police. A utility worker discovered the vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine in the 8200 block of Lock 17 Road Wednesday. It appeared that the car left the roadway and struck a tree at the bottom of the ravine.
BESSEMER, AL
alabamanews.net

New Information on Double Murder Involving Two Montgomery-Area Men

Alabama News Network has searched court records to find new information in the shooting deaths of two Montgomery-area men. As we have reported, two Montgomery-area cousins, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall, Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond. They are accused of killing Justin Michael Whitfield and Destin Rashard Holley, both 23 years old. Both victims were from the Montgomery area, according to the sheriff’s office in Tuscaloosa County, where their bodies were found.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma Police Investigate City’s 1st Homicide of 2023

Selma Police are investigating the city’s first murder of the year. The victim was shot several times — and pronounced dead on the scene. Lt. Ray Blanks says it happened at around 10:30 Tuesday morning — on the corner of Highway 80 — and County Road 56.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma police make arrest in city’s first murder of the year

Selma police have arrested a man in connection to the city’s first murder of the year. 49-year-old Steven Williams was arrested and charged in the death of 38-year-old Otis Donnell Carter. Lt. Ray Blanks says it happened at around 10:30 Tuesday morning on the corner of Highway 80 and...
SELMA, AL
wvtm13.com

Man survives Selma tornado in his car

SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storm today says he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma Thursday. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told WVTM 13's Brittany Decker. "It happened so fast. By the time...
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

Preliminary reports show EF-3 damage in Autauga Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials at the National Weather Service office spent Friday surveying storm damage in Alabama and have issued preliminary reports on the level of damage seen from those storms. In Autauga County, survey assessments continue with no complete report yet, but officials say EF-3 tornado damage was...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Hale County residents deal with loss of homes after severe storms Thursday

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WBRC) - Greensboro residents shared how their homes were affected by storms on Thursday. “I’m thankful that God saved my life. You know I mean, it takes a long time to build yourself memories and stuff like that. That stuff can be replaced but I’m thankful God spared my life,” said Doris Hill, who’s mobile home was completely destroyed.
HALE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Autauga County reports deaths after Thursday storms

AUTAUGA COUNTY (WSFA) - Relief efforts are underway in areas across central Alabama, including in Autauga County where multiple deaths have been confirmed after tornadoes swept across the central part of the state Thursday. Shortly before 6 p.m., interim Autauga County Sheriff David Hill broke the news that six deaths...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy