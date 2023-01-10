BRIDGEPORT — Nicole Lee has found herself at the center of a crowded race just nine months after Mayor Lori Lightfoot picked her to lead the 11th Ward. Two teachers, an attorney, an entrepreneur, a police officer and a firefighter are challenging Lee in the Feb. 28 aldermanic election. All have longstanding ties to the community, including the incumbent, who made history when she was appointed Chicago’s first Chinese-American alderperson in 2021. She replaced Patrick Daley Thompson after a conviction forced him to step down.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO