Old Town Home Designed By Architect Walter Netsch On Track To Get Rare Landmarking Status For Its Bold Interior
OLD TOWN — An Old Town home designed by iconic architect Walter Netsch could soon get a rare interior landmarking status for its unconventional floor plan. The home at 1700 N. Hudson Ave. features multistory ceiling heights that create an illusion of it being larger and skylights designed to illuminate specific spaces at certain times of the day and year.
Proco Joe Moreno, Sam Royko Will Remain On 1st Ward Ballot Despite Push To Boot Them
WICKER PARK — Two aldermanic candidates have survived efforts to boot them from a competitive 1st Ward race and will be on the ballot for the Feb. 28 election. Former Ald. Proco Joe Moreno and attorney Sam Royko will join incumbent Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) and Stephen “Andy” Schneider in the race, said Max Bever, spokesperson for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.
LGBTQ Bars Across Chicago Increase Security After Mass Shooting At Club Q In Colorado Springs
NORTHALSTED — Some gay bars in Northalsted and across the city have increased their security protocols, including adding metal detectors and pat-downs, as attacks against the LGBTQ community are on the rise. Many of the changes were implemented in November after the mass shooting that killed five people at...
Chicago Tool Library Will Open In New Home On The West Side This Month
EAST GARFIELD PARK — The Chicago Tool Library is ready to open its larger space after months of moving from Bridgeport to East Garfield Park. The library will reopen Jan. 28 at 4015 W. Carroll Ave. Its hours will be 4–8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
Cannabis Seed Shop Opens In Irving Park, Allowing Medical Marijuana Users To Grow Their Own
IRVING PARK — An Irving Park business has become one of the United States’ first physical stores selling cannabis seeds and offering genetic testing for plants for people who want to grow weed at home for medicinal use. Tom Wilson and Dan Aynessazian opened MoneyTree Genetics, 4017 W....
Ald. Jim Gardiner Obsessed Over Facebook Comments, Launched ‘Terror Campaigns’ Against Critics, Former Staffer Testifies
CHICAGO — New details emerged last week about how Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) allegedly went out of his way to silence opponents and obsessed over critical comments on his ward’s Facebook page. Tanya King, who worked for Gardiner from May to November 2019, was deposed in September as...
Rock Bottom Brewery Helped Chicagoans Fall In Love With Craft Beer, Admirers Say As Brewpub Shuts Down
RIVER NORTH — In the basement of Rock Bottom Brewery in River North, Pete Crowley used to blend ingredients in a barrel and listen to the nearby Red Line rumble through the walls. He didn’t know at the time the barrel-aged beers he was making would win awards and...
Baker Miller Becomes Miller Bagel, Bringing A New, Streamlined Menu To Lincoln Square
LINCOLN SQUARE — Baker Miller is now Miller Bagel. The popular Lincoln Square cafe, 4655 N. Lincoln Ave., made the switch over the weekend to combat the rising cost of food and supplies that has forced other local businesses to close, co-owner Dave Miller said. Dave and Megan Miller...
Six Candidates Are Challenging Ald. Nicole Lee In The 11th Ward
BRIDGEPORT — Nicole Lee has found herself at the center of a crowded race just nine months after Mayor Lori Lightfoot picked her to lead the 11th Ward. Two teachers, an attorney, an entrepreneur, a police officer and a firefighter are challenging Lee in the Feb. 28 aldermanic election. All have longstanding ties to the community, including the incumbent, who made history when she was appointed Chicago’s first Chinese-American alderperson in 2021. She replaced Patrick Daley Thompson after a conviction forced him to step down.
Video Shows Driver Crashing Into Light Post And Ghost Bike Where Cyclist Was Killed In Grant Park
DOWNTOWN — A driver smashed into a light post at the same lakefront spot where a driver hit and killed bicyclist Gerardo Marciales about a year ago — highlighting the dangers bicyclists and pedestrians face there, local activists say. The Dec. 11 crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive...
Englewood Residents Demand Jobs, Community Improvements As Norfolk Southern Railway Expands Into Neighborhood
ENGLEWOOD — For years, city leaders have promised jobs and economic opportunities as Norfolk Southern Railway Company grows a South Side rail yard into Englewood. But beyond the massive displacement of residents, some neighbors and community leaders said jobs with the company are hard to come by and the expansion has created crumbling streets and environmental hazards.
Portage Park Breakfast Place Aims To Bring Breakfast, Brunch To Former Fannie’s Spot On Montrose
PORTAGE PARK — A new brunch spot could open on bustling Portage Park corner. Areli Antunez and his business partner want to open Portage Park Breakfast Place at 5040 W. Montrose Ave., taking over the former Fannie’s cafe, which closed in 2019. The restaurant and cafe will have...
Sweetgreen Opening In Logan Square Next Week
LOGAN SQUARE — Fast-casual salad chain Sweetgreen is opening a location in Logan Square next week. Sweetgreen Logan Square is set to open Tuesday in Logan Apartments, 2500 N. Milwaukee Ave., the massive development that replaced the Discount Megamall. To mark the opening, Sweetgreen will donate one meal to...
Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Funds
EDGEWATER — A proposal to add a pool to the Broadway Armory has received a major boost from the federal government. Rep. Jan Schakowsky helped secure $2 million for the addition of an indoor swimming pool to be built on the site of the existing parking lot at the Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway, her office announced last month.
General Iron Officials Say Emanuel, Lightfoot Admins Pushed For Metal Shredder’s Move To Southeast Side: Report
EAST SIDE — Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s and former Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administrations encouraged General Iron to move to Chicago’s Southeast Side — a change that became mired in controversy — company officials testified this week, according to the Sun-Times. The company did try to...
Norfolk Southern Railway Hosting Community Meeting As Company Finalizes Years-Long Takeover Of Englewood Land
ENGLEWOOD — Norfolk Southern Railway Company could be closing in on its final effort to gain control over several South Side blocks to expand its 47th Street rail yard, and residents are invited to a community meeting Tuesday for more information. Company officials will host the meeting 6 p.m....
5 Candidates Are Challenging Ald. Jim Gardiner To Represent Far Northwest Side’s 45th Ward
JEFFERSON PARK — Five candidates are hoping to oust embattled Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) in next month’s election. The ward covers parts of Old Irving Park, Portage Park, Jefferson Park, Gladstone Park, parts of Edgebrook, Wildwood and small parts of Norwood Park. The territory was recently remapped to include more Far Northwest Side neighborhoods that lean more conservative.
Logan Square’s Milwaukee Avenue In Line For Special Zoning Designation To Preserve ‘Unique Character’
LOGAN SQUARE — City officials and local leaders want to implement a special zoning designation for a stretch of Logan Square’s Milwaukee Avenue that would give neighbors more say in how the area is developed. Milwaukee Avenue between Western and Central Park avenues would become a “special character...
Cop Linked To Proud Boys Should Be Fired — Along With Any Other Extremist Officers, West Side Leaders Say
AUSTIN — West Side faith leaders and a local alderman are calling on Police Supt. David Brown to fire an officer who was suspended last year after he lied about his ties to a far-right, white supremacist group. Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) joined Rev. Marshall Hatch and other faith...
Longtime Hibachi Chefs Open Sushi And Japanese Restaurant In Portage Park
PORTAGE PARK — A new sushi and Japanese restaurant is bringing life to a storefront that’s been vacant for more than a year near a busy Portage Park intersection. Volcano Express Japanese Grill & Sushi opened at 6011 W. Irving Park Road in late 2022. It offers traditional sushi and hibachi dinner combos, as well as ramen, soups, salads and more. The restaurant also offers catering, and the owners plan to get back to hosting private events this summer.
