Old Town Home Designed By Architect Walter Netsch On Track To Get Rare Landmarking Status For Its Bold Interior

OLD TOWN — An Old Town home designed by iconic architect Walter Netsch could soon get a rare interior landmarking status for its unconventional floor plan. The home at 1700 N. Hudson Ave. features multistory ceiling heights that create an illusion of it being larger and skylights designed to illuminate specific spaces at certain times of the day and year.
Proco Joe Moreno, Sam Royko Will Remain On 1st Ward Ballot Despite Push To Boot Them

WICKER PARK — Two aldermanic candidates have survived efforts to boot them from a competitive 1st Ward race and will be on the ballot for the Feb. 28 election. Former Ald. Proco Joe Moreno and attorney Sam Royko will join incumbent Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) and Stephen “Andy” Schneider in the race, said Max Bever, spokesperson for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.
Six Candidates Are Challenging Ald. Nicole Lee In The 11th Ward

BRIDGEPORT — Nicole Lee has found herself at the center of a crowded race just nine months after Mayor Lori Lightfoot picked her to lead the 11th Ward. Two teachers, an attorney, an entrepreneur, a police officer and a firefighter are challenging Lee in the Feb. 28 aldermanic election. All have longstanding ties to the community, including the incumbent, who made history when she was appointed Chicago’s first Chinese-American alderperson in 2021. She replaced Patrick Daley Thompson after a conviction forced him to step down.
Englewood Residents Demand Jobs, Community Improvements As Norfolk Southern Railway Expands Into Neighborhood

ENGLEWOOD — For years, city leaders have promised jobs and economic opportunities as Norfolk Southern Railway Company grows a South Side rail yard into Englewood. But beyond the massive displacement of residents, some neighbors and community leaders said jobs with the company are hard to come by and the expansion has created crumbling streets and environmental hazards.
Sweetgreen Opening In Logan Square Next Week

LOGAN SQUARE — Fast-casual salad chain Sweetgreen is opening a location in Logan Square next week. Sweetgreen Logan Square is set to open Tuesday in Logan Apartments, 2500 N. Milwaukee Ave., the massive development that replaced the Discount Megamall. To mark the opening, Sweetgreen will donate one meal to...
5 Candidates Are Challenging Ald. Jim Gardiner To Represent Far Northwest Side’s 45th Ward

JEFFERSON PARK — Five candidates are hoping to oust embattled Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) in next month’s election. The ward covers parts of Old Irving Park, Portage Park, Jefferson Park, Gladstone Park, parts of Edgebrook, Wildwood and small parts of Norwood Park. The territory was recently remapped to include more Far Northwest Side neighborhoods that lean more conservative.
Longtime Hibachi Chefs Open Sushi And Japanese Restaurant In Portage Park

PORTAGE PARK — A new sushi and Japanese restaurant is bringing life to a storefront that’s been vacant for more than a year near a busy Portage Park intersection. Volcano Express Japanese Grill & Sushi opened at 6011 W. Irving Park Road in late 2022. It offers traditional sushi and hibachi dinner combos, as well as ramen, soups, salads and more. The restaurant also offers catering, and the owners plan to get back to hosting private events this summer.
