Obituaries: Harrison; Sonnek; Yoksh
Angelina Marie Harrison: September 14, 2006 – January 9, 2023. Our sweet Angelina Marie Harrison passed away on January 9, 2023 after a senseless act. Angelina was born to her parents, David and Amanda Harrison on on September 14, 2006. She was known to all her friends, family, and...
Obituaries: Lambert; Thomsen
Debra Gail Lambert: December 23, 1957 – December 29, 2022. Debra Gail Lambert, 65, of Cheyenne, passed on December 29, 2022 with her husband, daughters, son in law and grandchildren around her. She was born in Cody, WY on December 23, 1957, to Bill and Billie Ann Lucas. Debie...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
KEVN
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
University of Wyoming to offer private pesticide applicator programs throughout the state
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Extension has announced that it will be offering private pesticide applicator education programs across the state from late January through March. These four-hour educational sessions provide an overview of certification requirements for private applicators, pertinent laws and regulations, pesticide safety and handling,...
(LIST) Bills sponsored by Laramie County representatives
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Now that the 2023 Legislative General Session has commenced, take a look at some of the House bills that are being sponsored or co-sponsored by Laramie County representatives. All bills up for deliberation can be viewed at https://wyoleg.gov/Legislation/2023. Rep. Dan Zwonitzer for District 43. HB 07:...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/6/23–1/12/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne
A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland closed early Thursday as more snow brings travel headaches
CASPER, Wyo. — Another hit of winter weather has led to road closures in Wyoming early Thursday. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is closed due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT. The estimated reopening time is seven to nine hours. Most other roads in and around Cheyenne, including Interstate 80, are open, but slick in spots.
(OPINION) The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (1/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — I love to brag on our city staff. This week we got good news from our auditor, MHP, on our city audit. In a work session, McGee, Hearne and Paiz Partner Stephanie Pickering gave us the results from her team spending months going over the city books. I am proud to say we got a very clean audit again this year. Robin Lockman is our city treasurer; she and her team work year round to make sure your money is well taken care of. I am so proud of our team and the results their work has produced.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue veteran Byron Mathews named state fire marshal
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced the appointment of Byron Mathews as state fire marshal and director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Mathews has been employed by Cheyenne Fire Rescue since 1999 and currently serves as fire marshal division chief. He has...
(PHOTOS) Wyoming’s 67th Legislative Session gets underway in Cheyenne on Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The 67th Wyoming State Legislature kicked off on Tuesday at the Capitol building in Cheyenne. The joint session with Governor Gordon’s state of the state address is today.
High wind watch in effect for this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A high wind watch is in effect for late Friday night through Saturday afternoon in the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne announced this afternoon that wind gusts of up to 65–70 mph were possible. The strongest winds will occur...
Laramie County Community College student receives state-sponsored award
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Laramie County Community College student has won a state-sponsored education award. The college announced today that Paige Guille received the WACCT Shaping Wyoming’s Future Award, which recognizes students for the ways they have been able to transform their lives through the state’s community college system.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/13/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Dustin Bruckner – Strangulation of...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/12/23–1/13/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting
Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
New State Superintendent of Public Instruction welcomed at next week’s board of education meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Newly elected Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder will be welcomed to the State Board of Career and Technical Education and Wyoming State Board of Education at its next virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Jan. 19. The board will initially convene as the SBCTE...
Cheyenne residents to have warm start to the weekend before snow returns
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect a warm weekend before snow possibly returns, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 13, will be mostly sunny with a high of 53 and southwest winds at 10–15 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 31, and there will be west-southwest winds at around 10 mph.
