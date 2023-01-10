CHEYENNE, Wyo. — I love to brag on our city staff. This week we got good news from our auditor, MHP, on our city audit. In a work session, McGee, Hearne and Paiz Partner Stephanie Pickering gave us the results from her team spending months going over the city books. I am proud to say we got a very clean audit again this year. Robin Lockman is our city treasurer; she and her team work year round to make sure your money is well taken care of. I am so proud of our team and the results their work has produced.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 12 HOURS AGO