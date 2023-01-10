ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

augustaceo.com

West Fraser Donates to Augusta Tech's Summer 2023 Cougars Manufacturing Camp

Augusta Technical College is excited to announce that the Division of Economic Development has received a $5,000 donation from West Fraser to fund its Summer 2023 Cougars Manufacturing Camp. The goal of the camp is to inspire middle school age kids to consider a career in manufacturing and showcase the...
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Join the JagPulse Party to Learn How You Can Help Our Community

Augusta University will host two launch parties Jan. 18 and 19 to celebrate JagPulse, a community engagement platform that will allow students, faculty and staff to connect with local nonprofit organizations. JagPulse logoUsers will be able to log on using their university single sign-on credentials, build a profile and search...
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Tee Off Fore Tatas Has Another Record-breaking Year

The Apartment Association of Greater Augusta’s charity golf fundraiser gets bigger and better every year. The 2022 Tee Off Fore Tatas tournament raised $64,565.13 for the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University to go toward breast cancer research. This broke the previous year’s record by over $20,000. "We...
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Queensborough Welcomes Clare Easterlin to Board of Directors

Queensborough National Bank and Trust Company proudly welcomes Clare Easterlin to the bank’s Board of Directors. Easterlin, a Louisville native, currently serves as AVP, Human Resources Operations Director for the bank. She is the daughter of Bill Easterlin, Queensborough President and CEO. Together, they represent the fourth and fifth generations of their family working together in banking.
LOUISVILLE, GA
augustaceo.com

MCG’s Clinical and Translational Science Program Helps Early Career Faculty, Clinicians

Today, more than ever, health care professionals of all backgrounds are expected to take a quantitative approach to patient treatment, including methodologically sound decision making. To bridge the gap between the research lab and the clinical bedside, Augusta University’s Clinical and Translational Science program aims to help clinicians become more...

