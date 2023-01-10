Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger's New $32 Million Store Update: A Glimpse into the Future of Grocery Shopping!Ty D.Augusta, GA
Kroger Announces New Store in Augusta, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAugusta, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AugustaTed RiversAugusta, GA
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed AwayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAugusta, GA
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Related
augustaceo.com
West Fraser Donates to Augusta Tech's Summer 2023 Cougars Manufacturing Camp
Augusta Technical College is excited to announce that the Division of Economic Development has received a $5,000 donation from West Fraser to fund its Summer 2023 Cougars Manufacturing Camp. The goal of the camp is to inspire middle school age kids to consider a career in manufacturing and showcase the...
augustaceo.com
Join the JagPulse Party to Learn How You Can Help Our Community
Augusta University will host two launch parties Jan. 18 and 19 to celebrate JagPulse, a community engagement platform that will allow students, faculty and staff to connect with local nonprofit organizations. JagPulse logoUsers will be able to log on using their university single sign-on credentials, build a profile and search...
SC State child development learning center retains 5 year accreditation amid wavering licensed childcare options in the city
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina State University's Child Development Learning Center has retained its five year national accreditation. Parents in Orangeburg say access to quality health care can be hard to come by. According to the Department of Social Services, there are 19 licensed and approved child care providers in the city of Orangeburg.
Columbia County board of education honors local nonprofit thrift store
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- “We have been in operation since 2008 so this is our 14th year we just reached in May a milestone of giving over a million dollars back to local communities,” said Loreen Reynolds, President, Harlem Attic Treasures. Harlem Attic Treasures thrift store works hard to help schools. They recently donated $10,000 […]
wfxg.com
Georgia Tech suspends professorship of former Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Former Augusta mayor Hardie Davis has lost his professorship at Georgia Tech. In an email obtained by a FOX54 Open Records Request, chair of the School of Public Policy Cassidy Sugimoto informed Davis that his status as a professor has been suspended indefinitely. The email goes on to say that if the ongoing investigations and ethics concerns facing the former mayor are cleared, they may discuss renewing that relationship.
augustaceo.com
Queensborough Welcomes Clare Easterlin to Board of Directors
Queensborough National Bank and Trust Company proudly welcomes Clare Easterlin to the bank’s Board of Directors. Easterlin, a Louisville native, currently serves as AVP, Human Resources Operations Director for the bank. She is the daughter of Bill Easterlin, Queensborough President and CEO. Together, they represent the fourth and fifth generations of their family working together in banking.
wfxg.com
Local leaders share update on Bon Air Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 was first to report last year on the conditions at Summerville's Bon Air Apartments. This week, FOX54 spoke with some of the politicians who told us then they were demanding improvement. After Bon Air Apartments failed a HUD inspection, Congressman Rick Allen and Commissioner Catherine...
Community comes together in support of Justin Gilstrap
As 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap continues his fight, his school is preparing for a fundraiser in his support.
AU Career Fair, Tuesday, January 10th, 2023
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta University is holding a career fair Tuesday, January 10th. The first hiring event of the year is going on from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Goodwill on Washington Road. Positions will range from nursing, maintenance and research–to grounds-keeping, information technology, administration, environmental services, public safety, and more. You can […]
wfxg.com
Former Augusta mayor Davis issues order to keep his office space, furniture, and supplies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The final executive order by former Augusta mayor Hardie Davis is causing some controversy within the city government. As his final executive order, Davis authorized all office space, furniture, furnishings, computer, office machines, and supplies he designated be allowed for him and his transition staff at no cost. Additionally, Davis authorized that his city email access remain active until Mar. 1, 2023. The order says these allowances are "to assure continuity in the execution of the laws and the conduct of the legislative and executive affairs of the City of Augusta government" during the transition from Davis to new mayor Garnett Johnson.
WRDW-TV
If you’re looking for a job, here are some opportunities
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University will have a career fair Tuesday at the Goodwill job connection, 3179 Washington Road. There are openings in nursing, maintenance, research, dental assistants, groundskeeping, information technology, administration, environmental services and public safety. You can apply online at www.augusta.edu/careers. Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The...
augustaceo.com
New Private School Slated to Open in August
The Oaks at Redeemer Church, a classical Christian Education school, will open its doors in August 2023 to children in Kindergarten through second grade. The new private school will be located on the Redeemer Church campus at 2540 William Few Parkway in Evans. The Oaks School will be holding an...
WRDW-TV
Ex-mayor’s ethics woes get him dropped as a professor at Ga. Tech
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Citing ethics concerns and ongoing investigations, Georgia Tech has suspended a professorship for former Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis. The decision was communicated to Davis in an email from School of Public Policy Chair Cassidy Sugimoto informing Davis of the suspension. The email states that if he’s...
lbmjournal.com
Beacon opens new branch in Augusta
HERNDON, Va. — Beacon has opened a greenfield location in Augusta, Georgia. The Augusta branch establishes service in the greater Augusta market, including adjacent counties in South Carolina. “The branch is stocked with leading brands of roofing and complementary products, including Beacon’s own TRI-BUILT products,” said Brian Gibson, the company’s regional vice president, South Atlantic. “We are pleased to expand Beacon’s service in Georgia, where we now have 13 branches across the state. Contractors know that we help them to build more and grow their businesses with tools like our leading digital platform, Beacon PRO+.”
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders address rising concerns at detention center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Reports on living conditions at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center have been a big topic for weeks. On Monday, city leaders are telling the community what they plan to do about them. We spoke with an inmate’s sister who says who says her family knows...
WRDW-TV
Columbia Co. school leaders working to combat school threats
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids posting threats against their school can be disruptive, like the hoax threat that brought police to Westside in November. Even when authorities say a threat is unsubstantiated and no one is in danger, school leaders say there are still consequences for students who post those threats online.
WRDW-TV
With holidays over, Golden Harvest in need of volunteers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s always a rush to give and volunteer during the holidays, but afterward there are still people in need. The lack of volunteers after the holidays hurts the community. Every year community leaders see an up-tick in donations and volunteers during the holidays, but those...
Doctors at MCG fight against a disease that disproportionately affects older Black adults
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Peripheral arterial disease is a common disease causing reduced blood flow to legs. Doctors in the area are looking into why the disease occurs more often in certain populations. Peripheral arterial disease- or PAD- occurs when vessels are blocked and can’t carry blood from the heart to the legs. “It makes […]
Georgia’s own Okefenokee Joe dies in Augusta at 90
GEORGIA (WJBF) – One of America’s most famous naturalists, “Okefenokee Joe” (also known as international country music performer Dick Flood), died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center in downtown Augusta. According to Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), Richard “Dick” Flood had turned 90 on Nov. 13 at his home near […]
Augusta committee recommends 6 months experience for city administrator search
Augusta leaders are beginning to chart a path to hire a permanent city administrator, but there's opposition to the proposal to require just six months of prior experience.
Comments / 0