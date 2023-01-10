ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Geer Edibles Family Bakery

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - In Sylvania’s Mayberry Square, there’s a place called Geer Edibles Family Bakery. Tom Geer opened his family bakery during the pandemic after having success at farmer’s markets. They have cookies, donuts, truffles, and more, but it’s the signature peanut brittle that sets this...
SYLVANIA, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Poetry contest opened to senior citizens throughout Wood County

The Wood County Committee on Aging will be accepting entries for this year’s poetry contest. Any Wood County resident 50 years of age or older may participate. Submissions will be accepted starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, and closing on Friday, March 31, at 4 p.m. Any poems submitted should adhere...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Ferguson and Headley to share love of national parks at the local level

During its first meeting of the year, the Wood County Park District Board welcomed two new members who share a love of the outdoors. Rebecca Ferguson and Wendy Headley, both of Bowling Green, were selected to serve on the board by Wood County Probate Judge David Woessner. In announcing their appointments to the board, the judge noted Ferguson’s and Headley’s decades of administrative and business experience.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Colton Keefe named BGHS Student of the Month for January

The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School have announced that Colton Keefe is the January 2023 Student of the Month. Colton is a senior at Bowling Green High School and will graduate on May 28, 2023. He is the son of Brian and Megan Keefe. Colton’s school...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Community Learning Center to host ‘Finance Night’ for families

Do you need help with savings? Want to learn how to handle your finances better?. The Community Learning Center invites you to come out to the Wood County Educational Service Center, 1867 N. Research Drive, Bowling Green, on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m., to hear guest speaker Chad Plontz.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Toledo Museum opens Monday to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day with special programs

The Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) will open as a space for respite and reflection in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In reverence of the iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, TMA will offer various programs that connect to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and the speech that took place 60 years ago at the march on Washington.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Council member Herald to hold Fourth Ward quarterly meeting

Bowling Green’s Fourth Ward Council Member William Herald will hold his 52nd Fourth Ward quarterly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m., at the Simpson Garden Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave. The meeting will consist of a general updating of work conducted in 2022, covering current issues, discussing future...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Cheryl Fletcher

Cheryl Fletcher, 65, of Weston, Ohio passed away January 9, 2023. Cheryl was born on October 9, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Clarence and Carol (Redwine) LaFevers. She married Wellington “J.R.” Fletcher on St. Patrick’s Day and they had been married for 22 years. Cheryl...
WESTON, OH
WTOL 11

Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

William J Lloyd Jr

William James Lloyd Jr., 71, of Olathe Kansas and formerly of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away peacefully December 29, 2022. He was born October 20, 1951 in Bowling Green to the late William Lloyd Sr. and Helen (Morrow) Lloyd. Bill was a 1969 graduate of Shawnee High School in Lima,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
huroninsider.com

Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Huron kindergartener

HURON – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer. Bauer passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was a kindergartner at Sawnee Elementary School. The vigil will be held at 7pm at the Huron Boat Basin. The public is asked to bring a bring a candle,...
HURON, OH

