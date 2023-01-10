Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bgindependentmedia.org
Pack a lunch and be serenaded – Brown Bag Music Series returns to BG Parks Simpson Building
The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department and the BGSU College of Musical Arts have announced the return of the Brown Bag Music Series, a free Friday musical performance series at the Simpson Building this winter and spring. Returning to its original format, attendees are welcome to bring their lunches...
bgindependentmedia.org
Mock Caldecott Award program gives readers a chance to weigh in on best picture book of 2022
Young readers, parents, teachers, and children’s picture book enthusiasts are encouraged to actively participate in the Wood County District Public Library’s Mock Caldecott Award program on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 2-4 p.m. Retired children’s librarian Kathy East will be leading the discussion of titles that can be viewed...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Geer Edibles Family Bakery
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - In Sylvania’s Mayberry Square, there’s a place called Geer Edibles Family Bakery. Tom Geer opened his family bakery during the pandemic after having success at farmer’s markets. They have cookies, donuts, truffles, and more, but it’s the signature peanut brittle that sets this...
Panic at DeAsia Green vigil can't stop celebration of life, calls for justice, violence intervention leader says
TOLEDO, Ohio — As family, friends and loved ones grieved for and celebrated the life of DeAsia Green during a vigil Tuesday, in the same north Toledo alley her body was found in just one day before, a gunshot-like bang interrupted the proceedings and sent attendees scrambling. Police later...
bgindependentmedia.org
Poetry contest opened to senior citizens throughout Wood County
The Wood County Committee on Aging will be accepting entries for this year’s poetry contest. Any Wood County resident 50 years of age or older may participate. Submissions will be accepted starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, and closing on Friday, March 31, at 4 p.m. Any poems submitted should adhere...
WTOL-TV
An underdog story: Former Seneca County stray goes from sewer squalor to stealing America's hearts
Buddy was rescued after being found living in a rural drainage ditch. His owners hope his story of recovery can inspire more adoptions across the area.
Birchaven Village residents with dementia create art displayed at Mazza Museum
FINDLAY, Ohio — People with dementia living at the Birchaven Village retirement community are taking part in a new enrichment activity: creating their own paintings inspired by children's books. In December, specialists and volunteers with Blanchard Valley Health Systems visited the older people as part of a partnership with...
bgindependentmedia.org
Ferguson and Headley to share love of national parks at the local level
During its first meeting of the year, the Wood County Park District Board welcomed two new members who share a love of the outdoors. Rebecca Ferguson and Wendy Headley, both of Bowling Green, were selected to serve on the board by Wood County Probate Judge David Woessner. In announcing their appointments to the board, the judge noted Ferguson’s and Headley’s decades of administrative and business experience.
bgindependentmedia.org
Colton Keefe named BGHS Student of the Month for January
The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School have announced that Colton Keefe is the January 2023 Student of the Month. Colton is a senior at Bowling Green High School and will graduate on May 28, 2023. He is the son of Brian and Megan Keefe. Colton’s school...
bgindependentmedia.org
Community Learning Center to host ‘Finance Night’ for families
Do you need help with savings? Want to learn how to handle your finances better?. The Community Learning Center invites you to come out to the Wood County Educational Service Center, 1867 N. Research Drive, Bowling Green, on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m., to hear guest speaker Chad Plontz.
bgindependentmedia.org
Retired history professor: The idea of ‘neighborhood businesses’ in BG is a ‘nostalgic fantasy’
An argument has been made that the proposed Pedestrian-Residential zoning is a return to “organic” mixed-use practices that existed when these neighborhoods developed in the 19th and early 20th centuries. In particular, it’s asserted that businesses in residential neighborhoods was the norm. Neither of these is so.
bgindependentmedia.org
Toledo Museum opens Monday to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day with special programs
The Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) will open as a space for respite and reflection in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In reverence of the iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, TMA will offer various programs that connect to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and the speech that took place 60 years ago at the march on Washington.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Council member Herald to hold Fourth Ward quarterly meeting
Bowling Green’s Fourth Ward Council Member William Herald will hold his 52nd Fourth Ward quarterly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m., at the Simpson Garden Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave. The meeting will consist of a general updating of work conducted in 2022, covering current issues, discussing future...
bgindependentmedia.org
Cheryl Fletcher
Cheryl Fletcher, 65, of Weston, Ohio passed away January 9, 2023. Cheryl was born on October 9, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Clarence and Carol (Redwine) LaFevers. She married Wellington “J.R.” Fletcher on St. Patrick’s Day and they had been married for 22 years. Cheryl...
Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Huron kindergartener dies; district provides grief support
A Huron City Schools kindergartener died over the weekend unexpectedly, according to the district.
Transplant gives Crohn's patient new opportunities in life
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jim Bain enjoyed a cup of coffee with his wife of 48 years, Jackie, on a Monday afternoon. It's something simple, yet he doesn't take it for granted. "I'm pretty lucky," Bain said. Bain was first diagnosed with Crohn's Disease as a teenager, back in the...
bgindependentmedia.org
William J Lloyd Jr
William James Lloyd Jr., 71, of Olathe Kansas and formerly of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away peacefully December 29, 2022. He was born October 20, 1951 in Bowling Green to the late William Lloyd Sr. and Helen (Morrow) Lloyd. Bill was a 1969 graduate of Shawnee High School in Lima,...
huroninsider.com
Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Huron kindergartener
HURON – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer. Bauer passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was a kindergartner at Sawnee Elementary School. The vigil will be held at 7pm at the Huron Boat Basin. The public is asked to bring a bring a candle,...
