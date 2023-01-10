The Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) will open as a space for respite and reflection in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In reverence of the iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, TMA will offer various programs that connect to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and the speech that took place 60 years ago at the march on Washington.

