Education is synonymous with opportunity. My parents knew that well as teachers in Iran before the revolution. They believed in the value of education so much that my mother sold her wedding jewelry to open a school where more children, including young girls, could thrive. When my family came to the U.S., I didn’t look or sound like everyone else, but that foundational belief in the power of education as a great equalizer — so intrinsic to the American Dream — forged my path to and through higher education.

