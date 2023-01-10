Read full article on original website
Nevada Department of Education Launches Federal Relief Funds Accountability Site
The website will track the expenditure of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, which were given to school districts and the State Public Charter School Authority.
WLTX.com
Alice Drive Elementary students present STEM-related projects at Invention Exposition
5th graders at Alice Drive spent months building solutions to everyday problems. On Tuesday, they presented their inventions to the community.
POLITICO
A higher education can be transformative, so let’s make sure students from all backgrounds have that opportunity
Education is synonymous with opportunity. My parents knew that well as teachers in Iran before the revolution. They believed in the value of education so much that my mother sold her wedding jewelry to open a school where more children, including young girls, could thrive. When my family came to the U.S., I didn’t look or sound like everyone else, but that foundational belief in the power of education as a great equalizer — so intrinsic to the American Dream — forged my path to and through higher education.
