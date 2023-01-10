WATCH: Navy veteran retires from Walmart job after TikToker raises $108,000

Working in itself is a task regardless of your age. Having to live through long late shifts while catering to customers can take a physical and mental toll on an able-bodied person literally any day. It is excruciatingly tiresome. We can only imagine how menacingly hard it might be for senior workers to function like that given the limitations and constraints age gives them. In a Walmart in Maryland, Rory McCarty was buying batteries and was ready to check out when his cashier happened to be Warren Butch Marion, an 82-year-old widower, and U.S. Navy veteran. Genuinely concerned about the situation, McCarty questioned Butch about his life and made him aware of the many GoFundMe campaigns that have collected more than thousands of dollars to help older citizens in their retirement, reports My Modern Met.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO