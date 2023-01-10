WATCH: Navy veteran retires from Walmart job after TikToker raises $108,000

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Upworthy
Kind man raises over $100,000 to help Navy veteran retire. The 82-year-old was working at Walmart
Working in itself is a task regardless of your age. Having to live through long late shifts while catering to customers can take a physical and mental toll on an able-bodied person literally any day. It is excruciatingly tiresome. We can only imagine how menacingly hard it might be for senior workers to function like that given the limitations and constraints age gives them. In a Walmart in Maryland, Rory McCarty was buying batteries and was ready to check out when his cashier happened to be Warren Butch Marion, an 82-year-old widower, and U.S. Navy veteran. Genuinely concerned about the situation, McCarty questioned Butch about his life and made him aware of the many GoFundMe campaigns that have collected more than thousands of dollars to help older citizens in their retirement, reports My Modern Met.
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: TikToker raises $145K+ for Navy vet to retire from Walmart
An 82-year-old U.S. Navy veteran won’t be worrying about bills anymore after a GoFundMe campaign raised more than $100,000 for him, allowing him to retire from the Walmart he’d been working at since 2005. The campaign was fueled by a viral TikTok that a shopper filmed in Walter...
Army veteran firefighter retires and replaces American flag scorched at Navy veteran's Texas home
Colby McFadden found the remains of an American flag when he responded to a fire at Larry Hickson's home. The two veterans then bonded over their shared respect for Old Glory.
Stolen Valor: Marine Calls Out Fake Army Veteran For Trying To Get Military Discounts At Waffle House
Yep, this guy is the scum of the Earth. I have the utmost respect for those people who have truly put their lives on the line in the military in an effort to protect our daily freedoms. With that being said, nothing makes me more sick than to hear stories...
People stuck on board an Amtrak train for more than 29 hours had to be told by the conductor they were not being held hostage: report
"For those of you that are calling the police, we are not holding you hostage," a train conductor was heard saying in videos obtained by ABC News.
Military.com
Marine Colonel Awards Medal to Corporal Who Saved His Life
A Marine colonel is alive today thanks to the quick thinking and medical training of a young corporal who happened to be nearby when the officer's heart stopped beating. In an award ceremony Dec. 16, 2022, that officer -- Col. Carlos Urbina -- presented Cpl. Chase Portello with a Navy Commendation Medal for his lifesaving actions on Nov. 14.
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: Marine Corps to move away from tape test
Starting the first day of 2023, the Marine Corps implemented a new policy that will revise the way it measures the body composition of its troops. The Corps announced in August 2022 that it would make the change to be more accurate and conscious of gender-specific differences following the conclusion of a yearlong study.
Military.com
Marines Say New Uniform Orders on the Way Amid Shortages
The Marine Corps is still facing shortages of military uniforms, including the commonly worn combat utility blouse, but the service says relief is on the way. The Corps says that its uniform supplier will be shipping more blouses soon. Posts on social media have claimed the Marine Corps Exchange at...
Meet the 1st female Marine Silent Drill Platoon commander
Marine Corps Capt. Kelsey M. Hastings had no idea she would become the first woman to command the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon for its 2023 season.
MilitaryTimes
Marine vet admits to defrauding VA, threatening investigator
A Marine veteran received nearly $119,000 in disability benefits for the post-traumatic stress disorder that stemmed from his active duty service in the Philippines and Thailand, recovering dead bodies following natural disasters. The only problem: Kamil Wakulik had not actually been involved in recovering human remains, as he admitted Tuesday in a U.S. District Court in New Jersey.
MilitaryTimes
Meet the Army’s first female active duty Abrams master gunner
The first female active-duty Army soldier recently graduated from the M1A2 Abrams master gunner course at Fort Benning, Georgia, according to a news release. Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, 23, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, completed the course earlier in December. “I hope I can...
iheart.com
Pentagon Orders Military Bases To Be Renamed
The names of U.S. military bases, posts, ships, streets and more with Confederate ties will be changed in 2023, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. This includes Fort Bragg, which will be renamed Fort Liberty in commemoration of the American value of liberty. Fort Bragg is currently named after Confederate...
Georgia Woman Shot in Head in Front of Children While Driving Home: Police
The shooting is believed to have happened during a road rage incident.
Man who shot Karon Blake is a Washington, D.C., employee, mayor says
The man who fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday, in a case that has outraged some in the community, is a Washington, D.C., employee, the mayor said Wednesday. Metropolitan Police have said the shooter killed Karon, a middle school student, shortly before 4 a.m. after the shooter believed someone was tampering with vehicles and left his home with a registered firearm to investigate.
Upworthy
A homeless man rushed into a burning animal shelter. He saved every single pet.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 28, 2020. It has since been updated. On December 18, 2020, the W-Underdogs shelter in Atlanta, Georgia, went up in flames. Keith Walker, a 53-year-old homeless man, rushed into the fire to save the poor animals trapped inside. Though he was incredibly nervous, he rose to the occasion and managed to save every single cat and dog inside the shelter. Gracie Hamlin, the founder of W-Underdogs, called Walker her "guardian angel." She could not be more grateful for his act of heroism. Though the animal shelter was not completely destroyed by the fire, it has been left inhospitable. Thankfully, the shelter was just a week away from moving to a new location, CNN reports.
‘Idiot with a gun’ shoots two kids, 6 and 9, on DC bus going home from school
Three people — including two elementary school kids on their way home from school — were shot after a gunman unleashed an attack on a Washington DC bus Wednesday. The shooter was aiming for another rider, Chief of Police Robert Contee said at a press conference following the 4 p.m. assault. Instead, a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old were shot, and an adult man was shot twice. “An idiot with a gun shot it indiscriminately and shot two children,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “Know what you’re doing when you’re six years old? You’re coloring in coloring books, you’re playing dress up with your siblings,...
Texas brewery cancels anti-censorship rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘Doesn’t reflect our values’
A brewery in Texas has canceled a rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, claiming that the event doesn’t reflect its values. Southern Star Brewing Company, a brewery in Conroe, Texas, will no longer host the “Rally Against Censorship” featuring Rittenhouse on Jan. 26, explaining its position Friday in a Twitter post. “Southern star brewery is an apolitical organization. But we feel that this event doesn’t reflect our own values and we could not in good faith continue to rent our space for the event on 1/26. We don’t do rallies, we make beer for people who like beer,” the brewery said. Rittenhouse reacted to the event’s cancelation by...
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: Update on Marine recruiting and retention numbers coming
The Marine Corps soon will know what its final recruitment and retention goals will be for the next fiscal year, Marine Corps officials said. Maj. Jordan R. Cochran, a spokesman for the Corps’ Manpower and Reserve Affairs, told Marine Corps Times via email the Corps was waiting on the national defense bill to be passed for the numbers to be finalized.
Washington Examiner
Ashli Babbitt’s shooter housed at Andrews for six months
The U.S. Capitol Police lieutenant who shot and killed Jan. 6 protester Ashli Babbitt was housed for six months in a hotel suite reserved for top brass at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, according to newly released Air Force records. Capitol Police paid for a suite for Lt. Michael Byrd...
Comments / 0