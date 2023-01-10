Coy Belknap, a West Virginia native and WVU alumnus, has been named director of Adventure WV. As the director, Belknap will oversee all departmental operations and programs. “It’s been an absolute honor and privilege to serve this department and University for as long as I have and I look forward to continuing my work as the director,” Belknap said. “Adventure WV has had a phenomenal record of leadership since its inception nearly 20 years ago, and I have been very fortunate to work alongside some of the best higher education and outdoor professionals in our field.”

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO