Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvu.edu
Belknap named director of Adventure WV
Coy Belknap, a West Virginia native and WVU alumnus, has been named director of Adventure WV. As the director, Belknap will oversee all departmental operations and programs. “It’s been an absolute honor and privilege to serve this department and University for as long as I have and I look forward to continuing my work as the director,” Belknap said. “Adventure WV has had a phenomenal record of leadership since its inception nearly 20 years ago, and I have been very fortunate to work alongside some of the best higher education and outdoor professionals in our field.”
wvu.edu
University Assembly meeting called for next week
Faculty members are invited to a virtual meeting of the University Assembly at 3 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 18) for a vote on the Resolution to Approve the University Procedures for Faculty Appointment, Annual Evaluation, Promotion and Tenure. See the meeting agenda. The University Assembly includes faculty employed full time by...
wvu.edu
College of Media professor to speak at MLK celebration
The WVU Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Community Coalition for Social Justice and Main Street Morgantown will host the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Annual Family Celebration "Telling West Virginia's Stories and Dreams.”. The celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Monday (Jan. 16) on Zoom. Joe Jones, a visiting...
wvu.edu
New University policy to support graduate student work-life balance
As part of its continued effort to strengthen support for graduate education, the University is implementing a new policy to provide modified assignments for graduate assistants who are experiencing significant personal circumstances. The Provost’s Office, the Office for Graduate Education and Life (OGEL) and the WVU Medical Management Unit have...
wvu.edu
See upcoming College of Creative Arts events and exhibitions
The College of Creative Arts hosts hundreds of events each year, ranging from visual exhibitions to musical and theatre performances and more. Here's a look at next week's events. School of Music Faculty Recital "Meliora Duo" will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) in Bloch Hall, Canady Creative...
wvu.edu
Student Life Fair set for this month
Hosted by the Division of Student Life, the information fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the Mountainlair Ballrooms. Faculty, staff and students are invited to stop by and learn how units in Student Life can help support departmental and student goals. Staff...
wvu.edu
Application deadline approaching for AGE-ADAR Scholars Program
The Appalachian Gerontology Experiences: Advancing Diversity in Aging Research Scholars Program reminds faculty and students that the application deadline for the 2023 AGE-ADAR summer research program is Jan. 15. The six-week summer research internship is available to rising sophomores and juniors in MSTEM fields. Students selected for the program will...
wvu.edu
Davis College merch is here
The Davis College Store will launch their limited edition sweatshirt sale beginning at 9 a.m. today (Jan. 12). Shoppers can purchase sizes small to 3XL for $28. Products from students and West Virginia small businesses plus beef will also be available to purchase. To stay up to date with store...
wvu.edu
WVU emergency alert procedures detailed
As we begin another semester at WVU, our campus community is reminded that we utilize the WVU Alert system to inform our community about emergencies and other incidents on or near campus. This notification system disseminates important information quickly and efficiently via emails, text messages and other platforms. The three-tiered...
wvu.edu
Community Music Program: It’s always the right time to start
Every new year is an opportunity to try something new and different, so in 2023, come make music with us as part of the Community Music Program at WVU. Channel your inspiration and creativity from the holidays into learning how to play an instrument and mastering this craft through music lessons, group classes and ensembles.
wvu.edu
Libraries offering intellectual property workshop series
WVU Libraries is offering a series of intellectual property workshops that will address issues related to copyrights, trademarks and patents. While these workshops primarily focus on how to search, participants will learn different aspects of intellectual property as well as familiarity with websites. Join us for a workshop specifically about...
wvu.edu
WVU issues Campus Warning after report of arson at Oglebay Hall
West Virginia University Police issued a Campus Warning on Friday, Jan. 13, after officers received a report of an arson on campus. The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a fire at about 9:30 p.m. that appears to have been set in a bathroom stall in Oglebay Hall. The fire was quickly extinguished and caused only minimal damage but a significant amount of smoke.
wvu.edu
Mental Health 101 Trainings available
Back by popular demand, WELLWVU and the Carruth Center will host Mental Health 101 Training workshops throughout the spring semester. The 90-minute trainings will focus on the following:. Current national mental health statistics in addition to WVU-specific characteristics. Effective listening skills. An in-depth look at the services provided by the...
wvu.edu
Parking lot ST-6 partially closed Tuesday
A portion of parking lot ST-6 at the President’s House will be closed Tuesday (Jan. 17). The remainder of the lot will remain open. During this time, parking is available in other short-term lots within the Evansdale area of campus, such as ST-1 at the Art Museum, ST-4 at the Rec Center and ST-9 at Evansdale Crossing.
Comments / 0