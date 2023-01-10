Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR RogersSeattle, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
lynnwoodtimes.com
DOH and Acadia respond to proposed Lynnwood Methadone Clinic concerns
OLYMPIA, Wash., January 12, 2023— The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) stated in its official response addressing community concerns that there is no “administrative process” for residents to appeal its approval of a proposed Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) in Lynnwood. Also, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell will not consider disciplinary action against Development & Business Services Director David Kleitsch nor any members of his staff for concealing the proposed opioid treatment facility from the public, the city council, and her office.
q13fox.com
80% of Snohomish County residents live in 'extreme child care desert,' $12M announced in funding
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has announced a $12 million spending plan to invest in expanding access to affordable childcare for country residents. The $12 million is part of the County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation and was appropriated late last year as part of...
Seattle, Washington
Seattle/King County Clinic Returns in 2023 with Free Dental, Vision & Medical Care | April 27-30
Note: Links below will open new windows. Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for its eighth year on April 27-30 including free dental, vision, and medical care for those who have difficulty accessing or affording healthcare. Led by Seattle Center and Seattle Center Foundation, Seattle/King County Clinic brings together...
lynnwoodtimes.com
BOMBSHELL: Lynnwood issues Certificate of Occupancy for opioid treatment center
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 11, 2022—Councilman George Hurst has confirmed that on December 19, 2022, Acadia Healthcare was issued a Certificate of Occupancy by the Lynnwood Development and Business Services Department, and now has a license to operate an opioid treatment center within city limits. Despite a Public Hearing on December 29, 2022, a “Transparency” work session open to the public on January 3, 2023, and two public meetings on January 9, the city administration never disclosed this information to the public.
KING 5
Lake Washington high schoolers propose ban on pricing similar products for men and women differently
OLYMPIA, Wash. — What started as a frustration is now a piece of legislation. Retailers would not be able to sell products or services for different prices based on someone’s gender if the product is “substantially similar,” under a proposed bill in Olympia. Students from Lake...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County offering grants to develop flood risk reduction projects
Snohomish County offering grants to develop flood risk reduction projects. With heavy rain in the forecast, the level of concern is increasing for people who live and work in flood prone areas. Snohomish County is looking for developers to take on flood risk reduction projects, all funded through federal dollars, to help protect impacted neighborhoods.
King County wants input from North Puget Sound light rail riders
Sound Transit is extending the Link Light Rail north to five new stations in the next few years. King County Metro wants to improve ridership experience, so they are asking Washington passengers from King and Snohomish counties for input. In 2024 and 2025, Sound Transit will expand the Link Light...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Do you recognize this non-verbal boy found in Everett?
EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can identify a boy found in south Everett on Friday. Deputies found the child near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way. Authorities said the child is non-verbal. Deputies checked all the nearby schools in the area...
capitolhillseattle.com
City says tents to be cleared from area around Capitol Hill church by Seattle’s homelessness Unified Care Team
The City of Seattle team dedicated to homelessness outreach and “resolution” of camps is slated to clear tents, belongings, and debris from encampments that have formed on the blocks around 13th and Howell on Capitol Hill before the end of the month. The tents and camping have been...
‘Best burgers and waffle fries in Bellingham.’ Poll finds the best fries in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best fries was also voted as having the best affordable burgers in a previous reader poll.
q13fox.com
Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County
SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
KING 5
Tacoma 9-year-old making dinner to feed 150 people experiencing homelessness
TACOMA, Wash. — For the third year in a row, Ella Bonds, a 9-year-old from Tacoma, is making dinner for people living on the street. Ella’s mom said it started three years ago when she noticed people living in tents. “Seeing all the tents and the homeless people...
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
Tacoma’s guaranteed income program is now done, was it a success?
The last Growing Resilience In Tacoma (GRIT) guaranteed income payment was doled out in mid-December, and now participant feedback is in; regardless of what critics say, it appears to have been a success. Over 100 lower-income households in Tacoma were randomly selected to receive $500 a month for 12 months...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
KING 5
Leesa Manion the first woman, person of color to serve as King County Prosecutor
SEATTLE — Leesa Manion was sworn in as the King County prosecutor Monday afternoon. She takes over the position from Dan Satterberg, who held the position for 15 years. Manion is the first woman and person of color to hold the office in King County. She is also the first Korean American woman to be elected prosecuting attorney in the United States, she said Monday. She was awarded special recognition from the Korean Prosecutor's Association to mark the occasion.
lhsledger.org
Major airport in Pierce County?
There are plans to build an airport in rural pierce county. For us here in Lakewood SeaTac is about thirty minutes away, but some state government officials believe there is a need for one here in pierce county. Some of the areas in the plans include Graham and rural Olympia.
Lawsuit moves forward against Bellingham property owner with homeless encampment on land
The city is closer to displacing the people living in the encampment after months of no response from the property owner, according to court documents.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Bellevue sues school in connection with landslide that wiped out Somerset home
BELLEVUE, Wash. — After a water main break and subsequent landslide knocked a house off its foundation, causing it to partially collapse in Bellevue’s Somerset neighborhood last year, the city of Bellevue is now suing a school that owns the property where a troublesome water pipe is located.
Pierce County prosecutor calls for state to change drug, police pursuit laws
TACOMA, Wash. — As the state legislature wraps up its second day, Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett is calling for some changes. Robnett wrote a letter last November stating that the reforms of 2021 have led to a growing sense of lawlessness in Pierce County. “We’re dealing with...
