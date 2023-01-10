SEATTLE — Leesa Manion was sworn in as the King County prosecutor Monday afternoon. She takes over the position from Dan Satterberg, who held the position for 15 years. Manion is the first woman and person of color to hold the office in King County. She is also the first Korean American woman to be elected prosecuting attorney in the United States, she said Monday. She was awarded special recognition from the Korean Prosecutor's Association to mark the occasion.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO