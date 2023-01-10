ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

DOH and Acadia respond to proposed Lynnwood Methadone Clinic concerns

OLYMPIA, Wash., January 12, 2023— The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) stated in its official response addressing community concerns that there is no “administrative process” for residents to appeal its approval of a proposed Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) in Lynnwood. Also, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell will not consider disciplinary action against Development & Business Services Director David Kleitsch nor any members of his staff for concealing the proposed opioid treatment facility from the public, the city council, and her office.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

BOMBSHELL: Lynnwood issues Certificate of Occupancy for opioid treatment center

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 11, 2022—Councilman George Hurst has confirmed that on December 19, 2022, Acadia Healthcare was issued a Certificate of Occupancy by the Lynnwood Development and Business Services Department, and now has a license to operate an opioid treatment center within city limits. Despite a Public Hearing on December 29, 2022, a “Transparency” work session open to the public on January 3, 2023, and two public meetings on January 9, the city administration never disclosed this information to the public.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Snohomish County offering grants to develop flood risk reduction projects

Snohomish County offering grants to develop flood risk reduction projects. With heavy rain in the forecast, the level of concern is increasing for people who live and work in flood prone areas. Snohomish County is looking for developers to take on flood risk reduction projects, all funded through federal dollars, to help protect impacted neighborhoods.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Do you recognize this non-verbal boy found in Everett?

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can identify a boy found in south Everett on Friday. Deputies found the child near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way. Authorities said the child is non-verbal. Deputies checked all the nearby schools in the area...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County

SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Leesa Manion the first woman, person of color to serve as King County Prosecutor

SEATTLE — Leesa Manion was sworn in as the King County prosecutor Monday afternoon. She takes over the position from Dan Satterberg, who held the position for 15 years. Manion is the first woman and person of color to hold the office in King County. She is also the first Korean American woman to be elected prosecuting attorney in the United States, she said Monday. She was awarded special recognition from the Korean Prosecutor's Association to mark the occasion.
KING COUNTY, WA
lhsledger.org

Major airport in Pierce County?

There are plans to build an airport in rural pierce county. For us here in Lakewood SeaTac is about thirty minutes away, but some state government officials believe there is a need for one here in pierce county. Some of the areas in the plans include Graham and rural Olympia.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

