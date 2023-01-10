Read full article on original website
Ana De Armas’s Golden Globes Dress Was An Ode To Marilyn
As a nominee in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama category at the 2023 Golden Globes, Ana de Armas was one of the evening’s most-anticipated leading ladies. Her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde has been one of the most-discussed performances of the year. For the star, getting acknowledged by the Globes for the role made for a special night – especially given the part’s challenges. “What was most special about being a part of Blonde was the opportunity to work on a character that allowed me to push myself to my limits, and that made me work harder than ever,” says de Armas. “It taught me to be patient with the process and trust the team around me. It was the opportunity of a lifetime, and it changed my life forever.”
J Lo Gives Rom-Com Dressing A Barbie Twist
Jennifer Lopez has a wealth of experience acting in romantic comedies, having appeared in movies including The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan. But when it comes to her looks, the star tends to opt for classic silhouettes with sultry accents. Her most recent outfit, though, appears to be straight out of a rom-com.
How Andie MacDowell Gets Her Silver Hair So Shiny
Andie MacDowell has done a lot for grey hair’s popularity ratings. Voluminous brunette curls were her hallmark in the era of Four Weddings and a Funeral and beyond, but she decided over lockdown that enough (hair dye) was enough, and began to let her natural silver hairs grow through. “I think the age on my face, to me, in my personal opinion, no longer matched [my hair colour],” she told Vogue at the time. “I somehow feel like I look younger because it looks more natural. It’s not like I’m trying to hide something. I think that it’s a power move…”
Billie Shows Us What Goth Style Looks Like In 2023
Billie Eilish is committed to keeping the goth-girl trend alive. With her raven locks and penchant for an all-black look, the star remains captivated by the moody glamour that dominated red carpets and runways last year, championed by Lizzo, Kate Moss and Bella Hadid at the Met Gala, and boho queen Sienna Miller while out and about in London.
Miley Has A Mic Drop Moment In Vintage Yves Saint Laurent
Somewhere in the metaphorical vintage hall of fame, a second-life savant is affixing a plaque with Miley Cyrus’s name to the wall. Barely a fortnight after the Tennessee-born pop superstar welcomed in the new year sporting an ombré Versace spring/summer 2006 gown and a sparkling, one-shouldered dress from Bob Mackie’s autumn/winter 2002 collection, she’s back on our screens in gleaming, goddess-draped vintage Yves Saint Laurent.
The 12 Best-Dressed Stars From The 2023 Golden Globes
After taking a hiatus last year, the Golden Globes returned in Beverly Hills, California to honour the year’s best film and television performances. Before the ceremony kicked off, however, Hollywood’s A-listers came out in droves on the red carpet. The stars celebrated the start of awards season with a combination of traditional glamour and fresh, innovative silhouettes.
Has JW Anderson Made 2023’s Ugliest Shoe Already?
In Jonathan Anderson’s creative directorship roles at his eponymous label and Loewe, the designer has given us stilettos bulging with balloons, sandals with curves like car bumpers, sneakers sprouting cress and boots resembling slouchy shoulder bags. The designer has long flirted with the absurd and the surreal, creating shoes that fall into a category that has captivated this Vogue editor: “ugly”.
How Anya Taylor-Joy Got Her Supermodel-Inspired Beauty Look For The 2023 Golden Globes
A fact: Anya Taylor-Joy exudes ethereal beauty. “She is the ultimate muse,” says make-up artist Georgie Eisdell, who joined stylist Ryan Hastings and hairstylist Gregory Russell to create Taylor-Joy’s look for the 2023 Golden Globes. “Her face is a dream to paint.” To play up the actor’s two-piece limoncello Dior dress, the team channelled iconic supermodels of decades past.
Erin O’Connor: Being Flattened By Post-Viral Fatigue Taught Me To Finally Love My Body
My name is Erin O’Connor, and I am fully intact (for the most part). Over the years, I’ve willingly offered myself up to every type of health and fitness fad, convinced that I was committing myself to a life of divinity and abs, only to swiftly slink off again into the background, vaguely disappointed in myself for leaping off the wagon in stubborn protest.
Caroline Polachek’s New Album Embraces the Chaos
On a drizzly, grey October morning, I arrive at a nondescript address in a northeast London suburb where, I’ve been told, Caroline Polachek is shooting the cover for her new album. Given the musician’s knack for world-building – the delicately arranged layer cake of baroque Disney backdrops and ’90s Steven Meisel Versace campaigns that informed the visuals for her 2019 record, Pang, for example – I expect to arrive at a studio filled with extravagant sets and esoteric props.
Stella McCartney Uses Her New Skincare Platform To Team Up With Five Climate Activists
Backstage at Vogue’s annual Forces of Fashion event last Fall, Stella McCartney arrived for her panel on the changing beauty landscape just as Xiye Bastida, the charismatic climate activist, was finishing hers. Bastida headed to the green room, which is where the two women crossed paths. They hugged. “I’m so excited to work with you,” McCartney said to the 20-year-old, ahead of an as-yet-unannounced initiative tied to her new, sustainable STELLA skincare launch. The interaction was brief, and McCartney was mum on any further collaboration details. But today, she’s ready to do some talking.
King Of Sequins Ashish’s First Retrospective Shines
Ashish Gupta’s joyous body of work is defined by his signature rainbow sequins. Now, for the first time, he will grant exclusive access to his glamorous world in a retrospective exhibition, entitled Ashish: Fall in Love and Be More Tender and co-curated by Roisin Inglesby and Studio Voltaire director Joe Scotland, at London’s William Morris Gallery.
Michelle Williams Looked To Gucci For Her Red-Carpet Return
Only a few months after welcoming her third child, Michelle Williams hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes. The actor was nominated for Best Actress for her acclaimed role in the Steven Spielberg-directed drama The Fablemans. For the special occasion, she wore a cream gown by Gucci that featured dramatic, oversized ruffles along the one-shoulder silhouette. The expertly tailored gown also included a cinched waist and a high-slit, making it a bold and enchanting statement piece of postpartum fashion.
Rihanna Shares A First Glimpse Of Her Super Bowl Wardrobe
Following Rihanna’s surprise appearance at the Golden Globes with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky – Rih in custom Schiaparelli and Cartier diamonds, A$AP in Bottega Veneta suiting – the singer has teased her forthcoming Super Bowl half-time show, and the inevitable fashion talking points. The cryptic video clip,...
Emma Chamberlain Takes On French Girl Beauty As The New Face Of Lancôme
At 21, Emma Chamberlain is as “new” Hollywood as they come. For the uninitiated, the digital creator dropped out of her Bay Area high school in 2017 and moved to Los Angeles alone, at 17, to pursue YouTube stardom. She quickly found a 3 million–strong following that propelled her to sign with UTA, take home numerous Streamy Awards (arguably the Oscars of online creation), and become a fixture of Paris Fashion Week. Chamberlain isn’t just on YouTube; many people credit her with creating the ubiquitous editing style that now pervades the platform — quick cuts, text-heavy screens, carefully selected pauses — and that keeps viewers tuned in to the mundanities of her day. The marketing opportunities soon followed, from Chamberlain Coffee, with its Zoomer-
A Closer Look At Jenna Ortega’s Ethereal Golden Globes Gown
Jenna Ortega has been busy capturing our hearts as Wednesday Addams on her hit Netflix show Wednesday. So much so that the actor was nominated at the Golden Globes this week in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series category. She may wear all-black attire and pigtails while in-character on her show, but for the ceremony’s red carpet, the star opted for a softer ensemble. “What drew me to this look the most is it felt like enough of a departure from a lot of the darker looks I’ve been wearing lately,” Ortega says.
