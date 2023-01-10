ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Former Philadelphia Election Official, Republican Al Schmidt, Shapiro’s Nominee for Secretary of State

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oxkcu_0k9ZBDsO00
Photo byiStock.

Former Republican Philadelphia election official Al Schmidt will be nominated by Governor-elect Josh Shapiro for Pennsylvania’s secretary of state position, according to a staff report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The nomination is setting Schmidt up to oversee the 2024 election which is expected to be a hard-fought one in the critical presidential battleground state. Schmidt endured multiple death threats after defending Philadelphia’s 2020 vote counting against former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud.

Shapiro has made protecting elections central to his campaign. At the time, he emphasized his plan to nominate a “pro-Democracy” secretary of state if elected.

“Al Schmidt has a proven track record of defending our democracy, protecting voting rights, and standing up to extremism – even in the face of grave threats,” said Shapiro.

Schmidt, who is currently president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy, fits in Shapiro’s intention to form a bipartisan administration in politically divided Pennsylvania.

Schmidt was also one of the twelve people awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal by President Joe Biden last Friday at the White House. He is being recognized for not backing down under public pressure by Trump and his supporters to stop counting valid ballots.

Read more about Al Schmidt in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Fetterman Hires 20 for Washington, State Offices

(Washington, DC) -- U.S. Senator John Fetterman has hired nearly 20 staff members for his Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania offices. He'd announced earlier that Adam Jentleson would be his chief of staff, Joe Pierce would be state director and Tre Easton would be legislative director. The new senator's employees in Pennsylvania will include Emilee Joseph, his new deputy state director and Christina Kauffman, who is the central Pennsylvania regional director. New State Press Secretary Nick Gavio had been part of Fetterman's Senate campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
977rocks.com

State Senate Postpones Philly DA Trial Indefinitely

The impeachment trial of the District Attorney of Philadelphia will be postponed indefinitely. The Pennsylvania State Senate voted yesterday to put the trial on hold for the foreseeable future. The state’s House of Representatives voted to put Larry Krasner on trial late last year. Republican State Representative Tim Bonner from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues

Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Jason P. Kavulich named Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro

Jason P. Kavulich named Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. Jason P. Kavulich named Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect …. Jason P. Kavulich named Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. State Police Missing Men Press Conference. State Police Missing Men Press Conference. Community raises money for family of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf

Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in Democratic primary

The chairman of Alabama’s Perry County Commission has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor counts of voter fraud in connection with both the primary and general elections during the midterms, officials announced Wednesday.  Albert Turner Jr. is accused of voting multiple times in the state’s primary elections last spring and of ballot harvesting during the…
ALABAMA STATE
YourErie

Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate

Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania’s ‘divisive’ constitutional amendments inch closer to ballot box

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Senate approved three constitutional amendments Wednesday after the chamber spent hours debating the validity of bundling the issues into one resolution. The joint resolution described in Senate Bill 1 proposes “separate and distinct” amendments – to require voter ID in each election, reform the statute of limitations for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, and shield regulatory disapprovals from the governor’s veto pen – ahead of a looming deadline to include the referendums on the May primary ballot. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Chester’s receiver accuses mayor of threats, asks court to strip elected city officials of administrative powers

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The city of Chester is in economic free fall. For the past two and a half years, a state-appointed receiver has been working with city officials to save Chester from its fiscal emergency.
CHESTER, PA
butlerradio.com

Over 16K Mail-In Ballots Thrown Out In General Election

The Pennsylvania Department of State says around 16,000 mail-in ballots had to be thrown out in this past election. The ballots either did not have the secrecy envelope or they lacked the proper signatures or dates. Democrats felt more of the impact of the miscast mail-in ballots, with two-thirds of...
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy