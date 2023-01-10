ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers' decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady's Let's Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will
League announces punishment for Packers' Quay Walker

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker faced fierce backlash for shoving a Detroit Lions trainer during Sunday night’s game. The league is reportedly still reviewing the incident where Walker shoved Lions team physician T. Sean Lynch. It took place late in the fourth quarter as Lynch attempted to reach an injured D’Andre Swift. Here is a video of the altercation:
Gophers to hire Andrew Sowder as tight ends coach [Pioneer Press]

The Gophers football program is expected to hire Andrew Sowder as its next tight ends coach, sources confirmed Wednesday to the Pioneer Press. Sowder has been the offensive coordinator at Kent State since 2018. His offense ranked 42nd in the nation with an average of 419 yards per game in 2022.

