Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
League announces punishment for Packers' Quay Walker
Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker faced fierce backlash for shoving a Detroit Lions trainer during Sunday night’s game. The league is reportedly still reviewing the incident where Walker shoved Lions team physician T. Sean Lynch. It took place late in the fourth quarter as Lynch attempted to reach an injured D’Andre Swift. Here is a video of the altercation:
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
The NFL’s Top Ticket of Wild-Card Weekend
Fans flood the market for seats as the NFL playoffs kick off with six wild-card matchups.
NFL Announces Neutral Site For AFC Championship Game If Necessary
The NFL announced its neutral site location for the AFC Championship Game if necessary.
Gophers to hire Andrew Sowder as tight ends coach [Pioneer Press]
The Gophers football program is expected to hire Andrew Sowder as its next tight ends coach, sources confirmed Wednesday to the Pioneer Press. Sowder has been the offensive coordinator at Kent State since 2018. His offense ranked 42nd in the nation with an average of 419 yards per game in 2022.
NFL Playoff Power Rankings: Where every team stands in the race for Super Bowl LVII
14 teams remain in the battle to lift the Lombardi Trophy. Who will come out of the crowded field to represent their conference in the Super Bowl?
NFL Insider Suggests 3 Sites For Potential Bills-Chiefs Game
The NFL may soon pick a location for a possible AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Because Buffalo's canceled Week 17 game could have affected home-field advantage, the league would hold this matchup in a neutral location despite Kansas City possessing the AFC's ...
