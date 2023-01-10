ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefs: Area Agency on Aging announces 2023 scholarship program

By Staff report
 3 days ago
Agency on Aging accepting scholarship applications through March 17

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has announced its 2023 Scholarship Program. The Area Agency on Aging Board of Trustees elected to provide three scholarship awards this year to individuals for higher education or certification programs benefiting the field of aging network.

Scholarship award amounts for the academic year 2023/2024 are as follows: One $2,000 scholarship for a student attending a four-year university; a $1,000 scholarship for a student attending a two-year college or technical school, center of education, or is pursuing a certification; and one $1,000 scholarship for a student attending any type of higher institute of learning or certification and is a child, grandchild, or stepchild of an actively employed Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. staff member.

Applicants must be a high school graduate and reside in one of the following nine counties: Richland, Crawford, Ashland, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Seneca or Wyandot.

Details about the scholarship program, eligibility requirements and the application can be found on the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging website. The deadline for applications is March 17.

For more information, contact Susie Danuloff at the Area Agency on Aging at 567-247-7105 or sdanuloff@aaa5ohio.org.

6 Galion City School District Students selected to compete in Crawford County Spelling Bee

GALION — Six Galion City School District students will compete in the Crawford County Spelling Bee, which will be held virtually at 10 a.m. Jan. 19. The bee will include students from Crawford and Morrow counties. Top spellers will be invited to participate in the Tri-County Spelling Bee at 6:30 pm. Feb. 9 at the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center in Mansfield.

The Galion students who qualified for the Crawford County Spelling Bee this year are: Ramon Hawk, seventh grade and Galion District champion; Ayla Reed, eighth grade; Nakian Cameron, sixth grade; Addison Parsons, sixth grade; Shaylee Jones, seventh grade, and Clara Mae Padilla, third grade.

Through the qualifying process, Ramon Hawk was selected as Galion’s District champion. He will have the opportunity to take an online test to qualify for the Scripps Regional Bee that will be held at Ohio University in March.

Upcoming meetings:

● Shelby City Council Finance & Personnel Committee, 2:30 p.m., Thursday, conference room, 5 Water St., Shelby

● Shelby City Council Utilities & Streets Committee, 3:30 p.m., Thursday, conference room, 5 Water St., Shelby

● Mansfield NAACP, 5:30 p.m., Monday, via Zoom. Contact Secretary Carla James at 419-573-9895 for details on how to join the meeting.

