Middletown, OH

Middletown superintendent resigns after 5 years

By Fox19
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
Middletown City School District Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr., announced his resignation Monday night.

Styles’ last day will be Feb. 28. He will then take on a new role as a Partner at Learner-Centered Collaborative.

“It has truly been an honor to be part of the Middie family. I have poured my heart and soul into serving the students, staff, and community. We can all stand proud of what we’ve accomplished together. Continue to rise up and be the reason #MiddieRising,” Styles said.

He started at MCSD in July 2017 as the first full-time Black superintendent.

“The Board of Education is deeply appreciative of the transformational work Marlon guided during his tenure as MCSD superintendent. In five years the district has evolved. What our students learn, how they are taught, and the climate of our schools has shifted dramatically under his leadership,” Chris Urso, board president, said.

Styles during his tenure initiated workforce training programs so students can transfer more easily into their careers

In 2019, MCSD earned the ISTE Distinguished District Award, for ensuring equitable, accessible, and appropriate technology use to enhance student learning. Now each student has access to their own school-appropriate device where they can continue learning at home.

More recently, the district undertook a $10 million expansion project at Rosa Parks Elementary to address overcrowding.

In Spring 2022 MCSD hosted the League of Innovative Schools convening.

The district launched the Early College Academy in partnership with Miami University’s Middletown Regional Campus last fall.

“We have been mindful that Marlon’s talent has been noticed by many outside Middletown and the BOE has prepared for this day. We are both confident and excited about the future of MCSD,” Urso said.

An update is expected at the board’s next meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 30.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

