Effective: 2023-01-14 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Northeast Foothills and Motherlode Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 6 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturated soils will allow for trees to topple more easily during these winds.

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO