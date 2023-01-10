ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

CCSO arrest roundup

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. –  The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests over the last several days, including:

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Berlin community.

Eric Dron Taylor, 23, of Cullman, was identified as the driver.

A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.

Taylor was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Deputies responded to a business in the Good Hope area for a welfare check.

Nathon Dewaine Cammon, 44, of Falkville, was located and identified as the person of interest.

A subsequent search of his vehicle and his person allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.

Cammon was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

——-

Deputies arrested Dustin Ryan Young, 33, of Rushville, Indiana on failure to appear warrants for using false identity to avoid arrest, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Deputies responded to a report of possible domestic violence in the Good Hope area.

Upon arrival, deputies were advised by the alleged victim that Justin Wayne Spooner, 32, of Cullman, was inside the residence.

Spooner fled the residence on foot but was apprehended a short time later and arrested.

Spooner was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order and attempting to elude.

——-

Deputies went to a residence in the Trimble community to serve felony warrants on Jamie Oliver Simpson, 24, of Cullman.

Simpson was located at the residence.

Once on scene, deputies and investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and allegedly recovered narcotics and paraphernalia.

Simpson was charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (failure to appear), drug trafficking (failure to appear), unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of hallucinogens and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cullman County, AL
