ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Doylestown Resident Remembered for His Contributions to Local Historical and Political Organizations

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fyPNM_0k9ZAyxO00
The local man was known for his community work through several organizations.Photo byiStock.

A Bucks County resident is being remembered for his hard work in his community and his very exciting back story, in and out of the area.

David Scott Laustsen, Esq., a longtime resident of Doylestown, passed away on Jan. 6. He is remembered for his life story, which began in Racine, Wisconsin.

After working in broadcasting alongside a then-unknown David Letterman and then in the politics of South Dakota, Fluehr and his wife moved to Doylestown so that they could begin a new life with their children, and also so he could get his law degree from Temple University’s law school.

With a law practice in Doylestown, Laustsen eventually served on the Doylestown Borough Council. He also contributed a lot of his spare time to local organizations such as the Town and County Players, Doylestown Township, and the Doylestown Historical Society.

“David & Jean Laustsen have been long time supporters of Doylestown Historical Society, providing the production of much of our Video Histories library, along with many of our events over the years,” the organization said online. “The Doylestown Historical Society extends our condolences to the family, and thank you David & Jean for all of your support over many years.”

Read more about Laustsen’s life story at Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delawarevalleynews.com

Job Fair To Be Held Jan 18 At Oxford Valley Mall

Next to losing weight, eating healthier, and saving money, finding a new career ranks high among the list of popular New Year’s resolutions. Unlike the other resolutions – which require a bit of willpower and perseverance – area residents looking to land a new career in 2023 can get a jumpstart at the Bucks County New Year Job Fair on Jan. 18.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church

READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
READING, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Coffee Shops in Bucks County, PA

You won't want to miss the local coffee shops when you're in Bucks County. With their scenic countryside surroundings and small-town charm, coffee shops in the area are an excellent way to unwind after a long day. Bucks County Coffee Shops. While many coffee shops in the region are great,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

UPDATE: Kohberger back in Idaho court, his former PA attorney speaks out

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The man from the Poconos accused in a quadruple murder in Idaho was back in an Idaho courtroom Thursday morning. Bryan Kohberger of Monroe County appeared in an Idaho courtroom for what's called a status hearing. It's a procedural step in what will be a long and exhaustive process as prosecutors try to prove that Kohberger is the man who killed four University of Idaho students in November.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf

Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
tmabucks.com

Bucks County Receives $2.5M In Grants For Newtown Rail Trail

The County of Bucks recently announced state and federal grants totaling $2.5 million will help fund the second phase of construction of the Newtown Rail Trail as it stretches into Northampton Township. The Bucks County Commissioners approved receipt of the grants – one from the state Department of Transportation for...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Earthquake? NJ Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling

Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13. Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com. The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states on...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy