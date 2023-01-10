Doylestown Resident Remembered for His Contributions to Local Historical and Political Organizations

The local man was known for his community work through several organizations. Photo by iStock.

A Bucks County resident is being remembered for his hard work in his community and his very exciting back story, in and out of the area.

David Scott Laustsen, Esq., a longtime resident of Doylestown, passed away on Jan. 6. He is remembered for his life story, which began in Racine, Wisconsin.

After working in broadcasting alongside a then-unknown David Letterman and then in the politics of South Dakota, Fluehr and his wife moved to Doylestown so that they could begin a new life with their children, and also so he could get his law degree from Temple University’s law school.

With a law practice in Doylestown, Laustsen eventually served on the Doylestown Borough Council. He also contributed a lot of his spare time to local organizations such as the Town and County Players, Doylestown Township, and the Doylestown Historical Society.

“David & Jean Laustsen have been long time supporters of Doylestown Historical Society, providing the production of much of our Video Histories library, along with many of our events over the years,” the organization said online. “The Doylestown Historical Society extends our condolences to the family, and thank you David & Jean for all of your support over many years.”