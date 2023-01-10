Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Posts Goodbye Message
Over the last few years AEW has signed some interesting names, but not everyone who signed with the company went on to find success. Andrade El Idolo’s AEW run has been criticized by some, and it was even reported months ago that he was trying to get fired when he got into an altercation with Sammy Guevara at an AEW event.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Signs Deal With Former NJPW Star
As Triple H took the reins of WWE creative last year, it seems he has set his eyes on Japanese talent. After onboarding prominent NJPW talent Dragon Lee, it looks like WWE has added another NJPW star to the mix. According to a report by PW Insider, former NJPW Star...
rajah.com
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from inside the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. The television tapings took place prior to last night's AEW Dynamite episode and featured ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta of The Blackpool Combat Club taking on The Butcher and The Blade and Top Flight's Darius Martin and Dante Martin in a 3-Way Tag Team Match in the show's main event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return To WWE
The wrestling world is still reeling from the news that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were elected back to WWE’s Board of Directors. In July 2022, McMahon announced his retirement and stepped down as WWE CEO, leading to Triple H taking over WWE creative. Vince is back to help with media rights negotiations and a potential sale of the company.
Eddie Kingston To Team Up With Homicide And David Finlay, Jeff Cobb To Compete On 1/14 NJPW STRONG
NJPW STRONG (1/14) - Homicide, David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight) Fightful will have live coverage of NJPW STRONG once it airs on Saturday. Catch up on results from around the wrestling world using Fightful's results section. NJPW President Takami Ohbari...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan & Shad Khan Could Afford To Buy WWE
Vince McMahon shocked the world when he dropped a press release stating it would be in the company’s best interest if he returns to the board to facilitate a sale. Within 24 hours, WWE sent out a press release of their own confirming Vince’s return. Now the company is apparently up for sale, and this is a huge topic of conversation.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Comments On How WWE Sale Reports Will Benefit AEW
Will the return of Vince McMahon to WWE and reports of a company sale to Saudi Arabia have an affect on AEW?. Matt Hardy thinks it will. The pro wrestling legend spoke on the latest installment of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," about how he feels these factors will actually benefit AEW.
rajah.com
Spoilers For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling held TV Tapings for tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage inside the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. The TV Tapings took place immediately after last night's episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Swerve Strickland taking on Blackpool Combat Club's ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in the main event.
rajah.com
AEW News: Dark: Elevation Highlights, AEW Stars Attend NHL Game (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest edition of AEW Dark: Elevation have surfaced online. Check out the footage below, featuring Ethan Page, as well as the current ROH Champion, and more:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, AEW stars were in attendance at Monday evenings LA Kings game. Catch the...
rajah.com
AEW Road To Los Angeles Preview For This Week's Dynamite (Video)
The road to AEW Dynamite: Los Angeles is winding down. Ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite on TBS show from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, All Elite Wrestling has released the latest installment of their "Road To" documentary-style preview series. Focusing on the Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page,...
rajah.com
AEW Announces 7 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 7 matchups such as Steve Migs vs. J.A.S.'s Jake Hager, Teal Piper and Kel vs. J.A.S.'s Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo, Juice Robinson vs. Travis Williams and ROH Women's World Champion Athena vs. Marina Shafir for the ROH Women's World Championship.
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite & Rampage Headed To St. Louis Soon, Pre-Sale Code Available Now
AEW Dynamite & Rampage will set up shop in St. Louis on March 29th, and the pre-sale will begin soon!. According to a report from PWInsider, All Elite Wrestling fans can use the code KDDSC, in an effort to grab early tickets. Tickets go on sale to the general public...
rajah.com
Various News: AEW Pre-Sale Code, WWE NXT Highlights (Video)
-- All Elite Wrestling will make its Rhode Island debut on April 7th, where the Ryans Center will host a live edition of AEW Rampage, as well as Battle of the Belts VI. According to a report from PWInsider, fans can grab early tickets to the event by using the code: BTL6R.
Saraya Would Love To Wrestle Guys In AEW, 'Let Me Beat Up Chris Jericho'
Saraya is up to wrestle men in AEW. Saraya has two matches under her belt since returning to the ring at AEW Full Gear 2022, picking up a singles victory over Britt Baker at Full Gear, but losing a tag team bout on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite where she teamed with Toni Storm to face Baker & Jamie Hayter.
rajah.com
Konnan Explains Why Dragon Lee Signed With WWE Over AEW
Why did recent NXT addition Dragon Lee sign with WWE?. Konnan believes he knows the reason. During the latest edition of his own Keepin It 100 with Konnan, the AAA creative consultant shared insight into Dragon Lee's decision to join World Wrestling Entertainment. Featured below is an excerpt from the...
rajah.com
Veda Scott Talks Potential ROH Return, Shares Thoughts On AEW
Who better to ask than the former ROH broadcaster herself?. During her recent interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Scott discussed a potential return to the promotion. Veda also shared her thoughts on All Elite Wrestling, and so much more. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On All...
rajah.com
Hyan Talks Competing In AEW, IMPACT Wrestling And The WWE
Indie Star Hyan recently spoke with PWMania on a variety of topics such as it was a lot of fun and it was cool to be working with former WWE Star Nia Jax on an episode of WWE RAW and how she thought that she would be nervous, but there wasn't really much for her to be nervous about.
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Featuring Special Guest RJ City (Video)
It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS at 10/9c for this week's installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite. Ahead of tonight's show, which emanates from Los Angeles, CA., Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez check-in with...
rajah.com
Dan Lambert On AEW Fans: "All They Do Is Whine"
During his recent chat with SportsKeeda, Dan shared his disdain for All Elite Wrestling fans. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. “All they do is whine, all they do is b***h, all they do is moan. If I wanted to do that every Wednesday I would just sit home with my wife. So, I took a little break, and I am back home and readjusting and figuring out what’s next in the future. I really don’t like the fans.”
