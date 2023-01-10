Read full article on original website
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid enter Kane race; Man Utd close in on Weghorst
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Kane, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay, Jordan Pickford and more.
Kyle Walker-Peters: Premier League giants interested in Southampton full-back
Several Premier League sides have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters from Southampton, sources have told 90min.
Jose Mourinho makes surprise claim about Portugal job offer
Jose Mourinho claims he was Portugal's 'only choice' to replace Fernando Santos.
Jurgen Klopp unsure over fitness of key forward ahead of Brighton clash
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool could be without one of their key forwards against in-form Brighton.
Premier League & Championship clubs eye Old Firm target Cho Gue-sung
Choe Gue-sung has been offered to multiple clubs in the Premier League & Championship after already catching the eye of Celtic & Rangers.
Arsenal CEO hints at reason for Mykhaylo Mudryk negotiations delay
Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham hints at the reason for the delay in negotiations over Mykhaylo Mudryk.
When do Premier League yellow cards reset? Suspension rules explained
The Premier League's 2022/23 suspension rules for yellow cards and the players at risk.
Real Madrid learn extent of Lucas Vazquez injury
Lucas Vazquez is set for an extended period on the sidelines through injury.
Trent Alexander-Arnold dismisses early criticism of Darwin Nunez
Trent Alexander-Arnold has backed Darwin Nunez to rediscover his scoring form soon.
Azzedine Ounahi: Angers remain in talks with Leicester, Napoli & Leeds over transfer
Angers are continuing talks with a number of clubs over their star midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Aston Villa confirm signing of Alex Moreno from Real Betis
Aston Villa have announced the signing of Alex Moreno from Real Betis.
Transfer rumours: Barcelona explore Aubameyang re-signing; Amrabat to snub Liverpool
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sofyan Amrabat, Bernardo Silva, Lionel Messi and more.
Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool's stance on further January transfers
Jurgen Klopp explains what Liverpool fans can expect for the rest of the January transfer window.
Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds: Player ratings as wasteful Whites punished
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Aston Villa & Leeds.
Inter Miami sign Argentine left-back Franco Negri in free transfer
Inter Miami have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of experienced Argentine left-back Franco Negri. The 27-year-old joins on a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025, having last played for Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz. Negri - who can also cover as...
Al Nassr release Cristiano Ronaldo statement regarding World Cup reports
Al Nassr have denied that Cristiano Ronaldo's contract includes a commitment for him to back Saudi Arabia's prospective 2030 World Cup bid.
Arsenal sign Canadian international Sabrina D’Angelo
Arsenal have completed the signing of goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo from Swedish outfit Vittsjo GIK.
West Ham interested in Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao
West Ham remain keen to bring in a new central defender in January and have watched Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao among others.
Unai Emery interested in bringing one of his former Arsenal players to Aston Villa
Aston Villa are interested in signing Matteo Guendouzi from Marseille this transfer window, 90min understands.
Xavi makes stance clear on Sergio Busquets' Barcelona future
Barcelona coach Xavi speaks about Sergio Busquets, who is out of contract at Camp Nou at the end of the season.
