rockytopinsider.com
Top Instate Prospect Visiting Tennessee This Weekend
Four-star class of 2024 linebacker Edwin Spillman is unofficially visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s junior day, the Nashville native announced Thursday. The top player in the Volunteer State in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Spillman is the younger brother of Tennessee signee Nate Spillman and one of the Vols’ top targets on the defensive side of the ball.
Pair of Tennessee Edge Rushers Make SI99
Tennessee edge rushers Chandavian Bradley and Caleb Herring made the final SI99. The pair of Volunteers project to be a force off the edge on Rocky Top.
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Instate Target Announces Visit To Tennessee
Chattanooga native Boo Carter is unofficially visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s junior day, Carter shared on Twitter Thursday morning. Carter is one of the top 2024 recruits in the Volunteer State, ranking as the nation’s No. 268 player the the state’s No. 5 player according to the 247sports composite rankings.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson enters NCAA Transfer Portal
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Indiana native was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Jackson sat at third on the depth chart behind starter Hendon Hooker and backup Joe Milton III this season. Jackson would...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Transfer Receiver Headed To ACC
Tennessee transfer receiver Walker Merrill signed with Wake Forest to continue his college football career Thursday. The rising junior found a home quickly, signing with the Demon Deacons just eight days after entering the transfer portal. “My time there (Knoxville) will always be cherished,” Merrill wrote in a statement announcing...
wvlt.tv
Lofton lifts spirits of his loyal fans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re getting ready for a special day at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday. Chris Lofton will become the 5th player in Tennessee basketball history to have his jersey number retired. Lofton is beloved by Vol nation and Thursday night the UT legend was out and about...
wvlt.tv
Lady Vols stay perfect in SEC play
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee took a gritty 62-50 victory on the road at Texas A&M on Thursday night to claim its first win in Reed Arena since 2014 and stay unbeaten in Southeastern Conference play. Senior Rickea Jackson led the Lady Vols (13-6, 5-0 SEC) with a game-high 22...
atozsports.com
Why Tennessee basketball fans should be at least a little worried about the Kentucky game
The Tennessee Vols will host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in a matchup of two teams that are in vastly different places these days. Tennessee is ranked No. 5 in the nation and they’ve won five straight games after their narrow road loss to Arizona in mid-December. Kentucky,...
wivk.com
Hoops Preview: Lady Vols at Texas A&M
NR/RV Tennessee (12-6, 4-0 SEC) and Texas A&M (5-9, 0-4 SEC) will meet in a late Thursday evening contest at Reed Arena in College Station, tipping off at 8:02 p.m. Central Time (9:02 p.m. Eastern). The Lady Vols and the Aggies will meet for the 17th time in a series...
WATE
Gresham School Building's History
Hassie Kate Gresham was the first principal of Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. Gresham Middle School is named after her. Hassie Kate Gresham was the first principal of Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. Gresham Middle School is named after her. News at 5 on Thursday. News at 4.
wvlt.tv
U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming to Knoxville
At the beginning of January, residents were given eviction notices by the owners this time, telling them the city had purchased the property and they would have to leave at the end of the month, with a few exceptions allowing some to stay until the middle of February. There is...
wvlt.tv
Foster care report for Tennessee
After being revived from an overdose, Knoxville Fire Department officials said the man fled the scene, risking the lives of first responders in the parking lot. Your headlines from 1/13 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Students hurt during storms, Documents found in Biden's house.
wvlt.tv
Nonprofits work to help foster children
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s foster care system is facing backlash after a scathing report showing major holes in how foster children are treated across the state. Tennessee ranks worst in the entire country for foster care instability, and it’s been that way for years. As lawmakers call...
Public assistance sought to locate missing Knoxville man
The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing man with several health conditions who have not been seen in over a week.
wvlt.tv
RAM hosting free pop-up clinic in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will be offering a free pop-up clinic in Knoxville Jan. 13-15 offering dental, vision and medical care to those in need. The clinic will be hosted at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave. The event will not require an ID and services will be provided...
wvlt.tv
Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious girl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former University of Tennessee student was convicted Wednesday of raping an unconscious fellow student, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen. According to the release, Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, met another student at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020....
WBIR
Knoxville teen becomes recipient of first-ever youth award for community work
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tylan Baker isn't one to rest on his accomplishments. In fact, he's not really one to rest, period. The 17-year-old from Knoxville keeps a schedule that would exhaust anyone. Baker is a student at Austin-East Magnet High School where he is a Project GRAD scholar with...
wvlt.tv
Private shooting range may be coming to South Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville County Planning Commission held its monthly meeting this week, where they discussed several issues among land use. One issue being the potential firearms range a Knoxville-based company wants to build in the New Hopewell community of South Knox county. There were many items on...
wvlt.tv
Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend
Thursday morning flights on time at McGhee Tyson after a day of cancellations, delays. As of writing, all Thursday morning departures up until 8 a.m. were set to take off on time. Updated: 5 hours ago. At the beginning of January, residents were given eviction notices by the owners this...
wvlt.tv
Power restored after thunderstorms across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee Thursday amid severe thunderstorms. However, by Friday morning, almost all outages had been restored. Severe storms, which prompted a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, brought wind gusts, heavy rain and a tornado warning to multiple counties in...
