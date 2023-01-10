ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Top Instate Prospect Visiting Tennessee This Weekend

Four-star class of 2024 linebacker Edwin Spillman is unofficially visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s junior day, the Nashville native announced Thursday. The top player in the Volunteer State in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Spillman is the younger brother of Tennessee signee Nate Spillman and one of the Vols’ top targets on the defensive side of the ball.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Instate Target Announces Visit To Tennessee

Chattanooga native Boo Carter is unofficially visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s junior day, Carter shared on Twitter Thursday morning. Carter is one of the top 2024 recruits in the Volunteer State, ranking as the nation’s No. 268 player the the state’s No. 5 player according to the 247sports composite rankings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson enters NCAA Transfer Portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Indiana native was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Jackson sat at third on the depth chart behind starter Hendon Hooker and backup Joe Milton III this season. Jackson would...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Transfer Receiver Headed To ACC

Tennessee transfer receiver Walker Merrill signed with Wake Forest to continue his college football career Thursday. The rising junior found a home quickly, signing with the Demon Deacons just eight days after entering the transfer portal. “My time there (Knoxville) will always be cherished,” Merrill wrote in a statement announcing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Lofton lifts spirits of his loyal fans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re getting ready for a special day at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday. Chris Lofton will become the 5th player in Tennessee basketball history to have his jersey number retired. Lofton is beloved by Vol nation and Thursday night the UT legend was out and about...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Lady Vols stay perfect in SEC play

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee took a gritty 62-50 victory on the road at Texas A&M on Thursday night to claim its first win in Reed Arena since 2014 and stay unbeaten in Southeastern Conference play. Senior Rickea Jackson led the Lady Vols (13-6, 5-0 SEC) with a game-high 22...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Hoops Preview: Lady Vols at Texas A&M

NR/RV Tennessee (12-6, 4-0 SEC) and Texas A&M (5-9, 0-4 SEC) will meet in a late Thursday evening contest at Reed Arena in College Station, tipping off at 8:02 p.m. Central Time (9:02 p.m. Eastern). The Lady Vols and the Aggies will meet for the 17th time in a series...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WATE

Gresham School Building's History

Hassie Kate Gresham was the first principal of Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. Gresham Middle School is named after her. Hassie Kate Gresham was the first principal of Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. Gresham Middle School is named after her. News at 5 on Thursday. News at 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming to Knoxville

At the beginning of January, residents were given eviction notices by the owners this time, telling them the city had purchased the property and they would have to leave at the end of the month, with a few exceptions allowing some to stay until the middle of February. There is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Foster care report for Tennessee

After being revived from an overdose, Knoxville Fire Department officials said the man fled the scene, risking the lives of first responders in the parking lot. Your headlines from 1/13 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Students hurt during storms, Documents found in Biden's house.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Nonprofits work to help foster children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s foster care system is facing backlash after a scathing report showing major holes in how foster children are treated across the state. Tennessee ranks worst in the entire country for foster care instability, and it’s been that way for years. As lawmakers call...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

RAM hosting free pop-up clinic in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will be offering a free pop-up clinic in Knoxville Jan. 13-15 offering dental, vision and medical care to those in need. The clinic will be hosted at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave. The event will not require an ID and services will be provided...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former University of Tennessee student was convicted Wednesday of raping an unconscious fellow student, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen. According to the release, Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, met another student at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Private shooting range may be coming to South Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville County Planning Commission held its monthly meeting this week, where they discussed several issues among land use. One issue being the potential firearms range a Knoxville-based company wants to build in the New Hopewell community of South Knox county. There were many items on...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend

Thursday morning flights on time at McGhee Tyson after a day of cancellations, delays. As of writing, all Thursday morning departures up until 8 a.m. were set to take off on time. Updated: 5 hours ago. At the beginning of January, residents were given eviction notices by the owners this...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Power restored after thunderstorms across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee Thursday amid severe thunderstorms. However, by Friday morning, almost all outages had been restored. Severe storms, which prompted a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, brought wind gusts, heavy rain and a tornado warning to multiple counties in...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy