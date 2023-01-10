ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OR

Kohr Explores: The Vintages relaunches wine passport program

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTWzB_0k9ZAC1s00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A unique resort is offering a special way to explore some local wineries.

The Vintages Trailer Resort in Dayton is relaunching their Wine Passport program for those wanting to wine taste in the winter. The program includes exclusive deals and behind-the-scenes experiences.

These Oregon cities named among best U.S. destinations to visit

Kohr Harlan went out to the resort to find out what you need to know to snag this deal.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

PNW band Fox and Bones talk 2023 Portland Folk Festival

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Folk Festival is back at McMenamins Crystal Ballroom for the weekend to celebrate the local music scene. Festival co-founders, and Fox and Bones bandmates, Scott Gilmore and Sarah Vitort joined Everyday Northwest to talk about the fest and how their band came together. Fox and Bones also stopped by […]
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

51K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy