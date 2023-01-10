Read full article on original website
metroatlantaceo.com
Arnall Golden Gregory Announces Largest Partner Class in Firm History with Promotions in Atlanta and D.C.
Arnall Golden Gregory (AGG) is pleased to announce the promotion of 11 new partners effective January 1, 2023. Among the new partners, nine practice in the firm’s Atlanta office and two practice in Washington, D.C. “We are grateful for the work these new partners have contributed to our firm...
metroatlantaceo.com
Fulton County Releases the 2023 Community Services Program (CSP) Request for Proposals
The Department of Purchasing and Contract Compliance on behalf of the Department of Community Development released the 2023 Community Services Program (CSP) Request for Proposals (RFP) on Monday, January 9, 2023. The RFP seeks proposals from qualifying non-profit organizations/educational institutions to provide services related to the Service Categories identified as part of the proposal.
metroatlantaceo.com
Qcells to More than Double Production in Georgia, Create 2,500 New Jobs
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Qcells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Qcells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, creating more than 2,500 new jobs in northwest Georgia. These investments are expected to bring Qcells' total solar panel production capacity in Georgia to 8.4 gigawatts by 2024.
metroatlantaceo.com
Lee & Associates – Atlanta’s Cori Nuttall, CCIM & Willie Candler Represent JTEC Energy Inc. in Securing New Headquarters at Lee + White
JTEC Energy Inc. (JTEC), represented by Lee & Associates’ Cori Nuttall, CCIM & Willie Candler, has signed an 18,755 SF lease in Atlanta’s West End. JTEC anticipates occupying their new space at Lee + White, a popular mixed-use development in Atlanta’s West End, in the second quarter of 2023.
metroatlantaceo.com
ARC Seeks Final Public Input on Update to Regional Transportation Demand Management Plan
The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) is asking metro Atlanta residents to share feedback in an online survey designed to inform an update to the regional Transportation Demand Management Plan. The plan update, “Mobility Connections: A Plan for Expanding Opportunity,” aims to help local governments, transportation agencies, businesses, and community partners...
metroatlantaceo.com
CareSource Donates $25,000 to Establish New Morris Brown College Scholarship Program
CareSource, a mission-driven Medicaid plan serving more than 500,000 Georgians, has donated $25,000 to Morris Brown College, a historically black liberal arts college in Atlanta, to establish a new scholarship program designed to bolster and support the health care workforce throughout Georgia. The program will give underserved and under-resourced students a life-changing opportunity to reach their educational goals, an opportunity that they may not have had otherwise. The scholarships will support five in-state students who meet the established criteria.
metroatlantaceo.com
Upcoming African American History and Genealogy Event at the Georgia Archives
On Thursday, February 2 – Saturday, February 4, the Georgia Archives and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) Metro Atlanta Chapter present the African American History and Genealogy Event. The three-day event will focus on the topic of African Americans in Georgia, with a focus on education, history, and genealogy.
metroatlantaceo.com
Council for Quality Growth Announces 2023 Board of Directors & Officers
The Council for Quality Growth formally announces its 2023 Board of Directors and Officers. The 2023 Board was ratified at the Council’s 37th Annual Meeting & Legislative Reception, held December 13, 2022. The Council was joined by legislators and members from around the region for a cocktail reception at the Cherokee Town & Country Club to welcome the new leadership and present legislative priorities to the Georgia General Assembly. Mayor Andre Dickens provided welcome remarks on behalf of the City of Atlanta. “When Atlanta succeeds, so does the entire region,” said Mayor Dickens, encouraging collaboration and shared goals to create region-wide success. State Senator Frank Ginn and State Representative Betsy Holland also provided brief remarks on behalf of their legislative bodies.
metroatlantaceo.com
Andersen Corporation’s Renewal by Andersen to Open First Southeast Manufacturing Facility in Henry County
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, will create 900 new jobs and invest more than $420 million in a new manufacturing facility in Henry County. "We're proud Renewal by Andersen is growing its footprint in Georgia and choosing...
metroatlantaceo.com
G-2 Institute – Global Think Tank for New South – Launches March 31st
The G-2 Institute, a global think tank for the New South, launches Fri., March 31, 2023 at the distinguished Carter Center in downtown Atlanta with an all-day seminar themed “Corporations and Communities: Navigating and Decision-Making in a VUCA World – Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous,” according to institute Founder and Managing Partner Tarby Bryant.
metroatlantaceo.com
CREW Atlanta Announces Shining Light and Chapter Award Winners
Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Atlanta, one of the largest of approximately 80 CREW Network chapters globally, named Mona Hand as the 2022 Shining Light award winner at its December meeting – 40 Years: A Look Back to the Future. The Shining Light Award recipient is selected each year by the CREW Atlanta president for working tirelessly behind the scenes to promote the CREW Atlanta mission and setting a standard for CREW Atlanta’s membership and peers in the industry.
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia State Research Expenditures Top $206 Million, Set Another Annual Record
Georgia State University has set another record for research expenditures, investing $206.4 million in fiscal year (FY) 2021, according to an annual survey conducted by the National Science Foundation. This year’s report shows Georgia State ranked No. 118 out of the 648 schools nationwide that participated, landing it among the...
metroatlantaceo.com
Leadership Cobb Seeks Nominations
Leadership Cobb, the Cobb Chamber’s highly coveted leadership development program, is seeking nominations for members of its 2023-2024 class. Fifty-four diverse and qualified individuals are selected annually to participate in this leadership development program. Leadership Cobb enhances personal and professional growth while participants gain awareness of current issues, community resources and the social, political and economic needs of the community. Program days combine lectures and dialogue among speakers as well as audience interaction with leaders in all facets of the community.
metroatlantaceo.com
Federal Reserve Atlanta: Boards of Directors' New Appointments and Reappointments Announced
The following information is now available on the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta:. Chair, Deputy Chair of Atlanta Fed's Board of Directors Designated. Claire Lewis Arnold has been designated as the 2023 chair of the Atlanta Fed's board of directors, and Gregory A. Haile has been designated as its 2023 deputy chair.
metroatlantaceo.com
Southern Company Selects Second HBCU Scholarship Recipient
Southern Company, PROPEL, Disney and the HBCU Week Foundation announces Somalia Gilliard of Atlanta, as the second recipient of a $50,000 PROPEL Student Impact Scholarship. This award is part of the $100,000 scholarship investment the partners announced in October, during the first-ever HBCU Week event at Walt Disney World Resort.
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Startup, Joulea, Launches Software to Cut Energy Costs and Inefficiencies in Commercial Building
Joulea, a new cutting-edge software platform, is reducing energy costs and consumption for commercial buildings using rocket science. Its launch marks the creation of an innovative assessment of all building systems and external factors to lower and track carbon emissions, streamline reporting and compliance, optimize day-to-day building system performance and reduce overall portfolio energy costs. With Joulea’s industry-leading model accuracy, building owners and managers can identify needed repairs and upgrades to building systems to meet financial and ESG goals.
metroatlantaceo.com
Moore Colson Announces New Managing Partner, New Vice Chair and Executive Leadership Changes
Moore Colson, an award-winning accounting, consulting and advisory firm in Atlanta, recently named Partner Andy Starnes as the firm’s new managing partner and Partner Chris Arnone as vice chair. The firm also announced additional executive leadership changes, including Partner Adam Bateman as tax practice leader, Partner Billy Boyd as risk advisory and compliance services practice leader, Partner Christopher D. Fagan as transaction services practice area leader and Partner Candace Jackson as business assurance practice leader.
metroatlantaceo.com
Kinjo Brothers Finds Perfect Spot at Interlock Thanks to terra alma
Alex Kinjo of Kinjo Brothers curates concepts that help small businesses achieve their goals. But he doesn’t do it alone. Kinjo has partnered with Edie Weintraub at terra alma multiple times to find the perfect locations for his popular Atlanta sushi restaurants. His latest, the Kinjo Room at The Interlock is an intimate restaurant with only 20 seats. Following the lead of his flagship restaurant, MF Sushi, the Kinjo room has met rave reviews for its sushi, phenomenal cocktails and atmosphere.
metroatlantaceo.com
Kennesaw State Names New Vice President for Government Relations
Kennesaw State University has appointed Casey A. Tanner as vice president for government relations, effective Jan. 9. Tanner is currently assistant vice chancellor for external affairs for the University System of Georgia (USG), where she develops and implements government relations strategies and advocates for system priorities. She previously served as Georgia Tech’s director of state relations.
metroatlantaceo.com
SweetWater Brewing Company Celebrates 26 Years of Brewing with Throwback Beers, Jam Bands
SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc., announces its 26th Anniversary Throwdown, an all-day party featuring throwback beers, art and musical performances by Lotus, The Floozies, Dogs in a Pile, and Hedonistas. The event will take place on Feb. 18 at the Atlanta brewery from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
