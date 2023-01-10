Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Related
metroatlantaceo.com
Monica Thornton Joins The Nature Conservancy in Georgia as Executive Director
Following an extensive search process which attracted dozens of qualified applicants across the country, Monica Thornton has joined The Nature Conservancy in Georgia in the role of Executive Director. As Executive Director, Thornton now oversees a conservation portfolio which includes 21 properties totaling more than 30,000 acres. She will also lead the execution of TNC’s next strategic plan and the pursuit of the organization’s 2030 goals.
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia Leaders Appointed to 2023 Georgia Chamber Executive Committee
The Georgia Chamber announced the transition of its leadership, with Neil Pruitt succeeding Ben Tarbutton III as Chairman. Tarbutton, President of Sandersville Railroad Company, served as the Chairman of the Georgia Chamber for 2022 and will continue to serve on the Executive Committee for 2023 as Immediate Past Chair. Pruitt...
metroatlantaceo.com
Arnall Golden Gregory Announces Largest Partner Class in Firm History with Promotions in Atlanta and D.C.
Arnall Golden Gregory (AGG) is pleased to announce the promotion of 11 new partners effective January 1, 2023. Among the new partners, nine practice in the firm’s Atlanta office and two practice in Washington, D.C. “We are grateful for the work these new partners have contributed to our firm...
metroatlantaceo.com
Qcells to More than Double Production in Georgia, Create 2,500 New Jobs
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Qcells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Qcells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, creating more than 2,500 new jobs in northwest Georgia. These investments are expected to bring Qcells' total solar panel production capacity in Georgia to 8.4 gigawatts by 2024.
metroatlantaceo.com
Report Shows the U.S. County with the Most Business Applications
New research has revealed the counties with the highest rate of business applications in America, with a county in Wyoming coming out on top. The study by Forbes Advisor analyzed county-level annual business applications for more than 3,000 counties across the U.S. and compared the number of applications in 2021 with each county’s population to discover which has the highest rate.
metroatlantaceo.com
New Class of Georgia State Lawmakers Grows More Diverse
Georgia’s population has been growing more diverse for decades. Now its lawmakers are catching up. Georgia swore in 85 lawmakers on Monday who are of Hispanic, Black, Asian or Arab descent, bringing such lawmakers to 36% of the legislature once vacancies are filled in the 236-member General Assembly. See more.
metroatlantaceo.com
Upcoming African American History and Genealogy Event at the Georgia Archives
On Thursday, February 2 – Saturday, February 4, the Georgia Archives and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) Metro Atlanta Chapter present the African American History and Genealogy Event. The three-day event will focus on the topic of African Americans in Georgia, with a focus on education, history, and genealogy.
metroatlantaceo.com
The Atlanta BeltLine’s Business Façade pARTnership Grant Program Increases the Visibility of Three Local Businesses
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. has completed two murals and a parklet as part of the Business Façade pARTnership Grant which aims to revitalize business districts along BeltLine. The work was completed this fall with projects that promote the renewal of these commercial areas by giving artists work opportunities, creating visual interest in the businesses and highlighting the accessibility of these businesses from the BeltLine.
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia State Research Expenditures Top $206 Million, Set Another Annual Record
Georgia State University has set another record for research expenditures, investing $206.4 million in fiscal year (FY) 2021, according to an annual survey conducted by the National Science Foundation. This year’s report shows Georgia State ranked No. 118 out of the 648 schools nationwide that participated, landing it among the...
metroatlantaceo.com
CareSource Donates $25,000 to Establish New Morris Brown College Scholarship Program
CareSource, a mission-driven Medicaid plan serving more than 500,000 Georgians, has donated $25,000 to Morris Brown College, a historically black liberal arts college in Atlanta, to establish a new scholarship program designed to bolster and support the health care workforce throughout Georgia. The program will give underserved and under-resourced students a life-changing opportunity to reach their educational goals, an opportunity that they may not have had otherwise. The scholarships will support five in-state students who meet the established criteria.
metroatlantaceo.com
Andersen Corporation’s Renewal by Andersen to Open First Southeast Manufacturing Facility in Henry County
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, will create 900 new jobs and invest more than $420 million in a new manufacturing facility in Henry County. "We're proud Renewal by Andersen is growing its footprint in Georgia and choosing...
metroatlantaceo.com
AAA: Georgia Gas Price Average Edging Higher
Georgia gas price average continues to increase at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.81 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 5 cents more than a week ago, 11 cents less than a month ago, and 30 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $42.15 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week drivers continue to pay almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
metroatlantaceo.com
MARTA: Offering Sign On Bonuses of $3000 to $5,000 for Police Applicants
The MARTA Police Department (MPD) is holding a hiring event for Police Officers on Saturday, January 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. MPD provides all uniforms and equipment necessary for position and offers excellent benefits and opportunities for advancement. Pay starts at $48,776 and tops out at $67,371. WHAT: ...
metroatlantaceo.com
Southern Company Selects Second HBCU Scholarship Recipient
Southern Company, PROPEL, Disney and the HBCU Week Foundation announces Somalia Gilliard of Atlanta, as the second recipient of a $50,000 PROPEL Student Impact Scholarship. This award is part of the $100,000 scholarship investment the partners announced in October, during the first-ever HBCU Week event at Walt Disney World Resort.
metroatlantaceo.com
CREW Atlanta Announces Shining Light and Chapter Award Winners
Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Atlanta, one of the largest of approximately 80 CREW Network chapters globally, named Mona Hand as the 2022 Shining Light award winner at its December meeting – 40 Years: A Look Back to the Future. The Shining Light Award recipient is selected each year by the CREW Atlanta president for working tirelessly behind the scenes to promote the CREW Atlanta mission and setting a standard for CREW Atlanta’s membership and peers in the industry.
metroatlantaceo.com
New Georgia Food Truck Law Helps Mobile Eateries Expand Across Counties
A new Georgia law could help some food truck owners in the CSRA and across the state serve its customers without all the paperwork hassle. Whether you’re grabbing a quick lunch or stopping by for an early dinner, food trucks deliver meals to people right where they are, at work or on the go. And K’s Buffalo Wings owner Kothenia Mantey told us she cooks up exactly what customers want. See more.
metroatlantaceo.com
Keisha Olinger Announced as 2023 Atlanta Go Red for Women Chairwoman
The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization devoted to world of healthier lives for all, announces Keisha Olinger, Partner and Atlanta Office Leader for Mercer as the community volunteer chairwoman of the 2023 Atlanta area Go Red for Women movement. Go Red for Women is a worldwide initiative of the American Heart Association designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women locally, nationally, and globally.
metroatlantaceo.com
G-2 Institute – Global Think Tank for New South – Launches March 31st
The G-2 Institute, a global think tank for the New South, launches Fri., March 31, 2023 at the distinguished Carter Center in downtown Atlanta with an all-day seminar themed “Corporations and Communities: Navigating and Decision-Making in a VUCA World – Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous,” according to institute Founder and Managing Partner Tarby Bryant.
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Ranked #1 BEST City For Creatives
A new report by Workamajig takes a deep dive into the environmental factors that impact creativity in order to find the most creative cities and towns in the U.S. With burnout rates at an all-time high, many are looking for fresh sources of inspiration in their lives and experiences that combine their love for art and music. In the past year, Google searches for ‘cities with best music scene’ and 'best cities for street art' skyrocketed by 100% in the U.S. alone.
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia's Gas Tax Suspension Ends Today
Starting next week, you may have to pay more to fill up your car. Georgia's gas tax suspension comes to an end Tuesday, January 10. You've been saving about 20 to 30 cents a gallon since the governor enacted the suspension last March. See more.
Comments / 0